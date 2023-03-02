FIR filed against Gauri Khan over Lucknow apartment

Gauri Khan may have landed in a legal soup. An FIR has been registered against two executives of a real estate firm and its brand ambassador, Gauri Khan, in a property dispute in Lucknow, police said on Thursday. As per a PTI report, the FIR was registered at Sushant Golf City police station on February 25 by Kirit Jaswant Shah against Tulsiani Builders' chief managing director Anil Kumar Tulsiani, director Mahesh Tulsiani and Gauri Khan, a celebrity interior designer and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Also read: Gauri Khan fans defend her for air-brushing her pic: 'So what's wrong? Sab karte hain yaar')

Complainant Kirit claimed he purchased a flat from the real estate company due to its promotion by Gauri Khan. He alleged that he had bought the property from the builder at ₹85.46 lakh in 2015. The possession of the flat was to be given by 2016 but as the builder was unable to give possession of the property, the complainant was given ₹22.70 lakh as compensation in 2017 and promised to return all the money with interest if possession could not be given within six months, he said in the FIR.

The company failed to pay him back the money. He also said that his registered agreement to sell his flat was done with some other person, the complainant further said in the report.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Swati Chaudhary said that the matter is being probed.

Gauri is the wife of Shah Rukh Khan and they got married in 1991. They have three children--Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Gauri is an interior designer who has worked on the houses of Farah Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and others. She is also a film producer.

Shah Rukh has been basking in the success of his recent blockbuster Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed movie breached the ₹500 crore net in Hindi within a month of its release and has crossed the ₹1000 crore worldwide.

