IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
bollywood

Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons

Actor Freddy Daruwala, whose elder son Evaan is two, says while naming their second son, he was also conscious about the fact that it should not be similar to that of his brother, hence the name Maisil.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:42 AM IST

Freddy Daruwala became father for the second time last year right in the middle of the pandemic, and the actor says that his decision to name his Maisil — which means born warrior — came from what he and his wife, Crystal Variava, had seen during the tough times.

“For the initial time that we were going through the lockdown, you wanted to do everything, and then everybody just accepted that, ‘This is it and you’ve to work with it’. That’s what the meaning of my son’s name is. It means accepting just being. We don’t have to fight about the fact that we don’t have this, and we don’t have that. It is all about accepting and moving with it. It also means born warrior,” says Daruwala, who has still not officially announced his son’s name on any social media platform.

Talking further about the thought process behind such a unique name, 36-year-old tells us, “The time was such that everyone was a warrior. My wife had Covid-19 when she was pregnant with him. So, it has been quite a battle... a battle won. It has been quite inspiring.”

The actor agrees that “Maisil sounds cool and different” and is not on the lines of the “new generation names”. But he reveals that while naming their second son, he was also conscious about the fact that it should not to be similar to that of his elder brother, who is two years old now.

“My elder son is Evaan. We didn’t want to sound rhyming with it and we wanted that he has his own identity. We have been hearing the whole Seeta-Geeta concept of naming kids. That zone we didn’t want to get to. We wanted both to be very different,” he shares.

On the work front, Daruwala has a packed 2021 with web series Inspector Avinash and film The Incomplete Man, and he’s happy to juggle his daddy duties and professional commitments.

“It’s crazy having two boys. I have friends now in the house who listen to me and who also do crazy things which I’ve stopped doing for years. So I love it,” he quips, and quickly adds, “Of course it’s a lot of responsibility as well because we’ve to teach them the values and all. I’m a result of a lot of thigs that I’ve been taught and what I learnt in life, so I’m giving my sons everything that I think is right and that can help him. And what I learn from them is to take everyday as it comes.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
Actor Akshay Oberoi was seen in the web series Flesh in 2020.
bollywood

Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
After spending over a decade in the film industry, actor Akshay Oberoi shares what stopped him from packing his bags and quitting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
Actor Freddy Daruwala welcomed his second son last year
bollywood

Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Actor Freddy Daruwala, whose elder son Evaan is two, says while naming their second son, he was also conscious about the fact that it should not be similar to that of his brother, hence the name Maisil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
Kangana Ranaut claimed liberals are 'desperate' to get her Twitter account suspended.
bollywood

Called 'uneducated', Kangana says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • Called a 'truly clueless, uneducated, stupid human being' on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut said that her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
Irrfan Khan with son Babil.
bollywood

Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 08:02 PM IST
  • Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra stars in the recently-released Netflix film The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti says she has ‘never been on a date’, reveals her first kiss was at 18

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra reminisced about many of her firsts in a new video for Netflix India. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
Bipasha Basu has shared new pictures and videos from the Maldives.
bollywood

Bipasha is true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacay

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover, have been keeping their fans updated with their adventures in the Maldives. See their pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
Eeb Allay Ooo! is set in the heart of Delhi.
bollywood

Eeb Allay Ooo maker Prateek Vats: We could bring desh ki baat through characters

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Eeb Allay Ooo! maker Prateek Vats talks about his critically acclaimed film which released on Netflix recently. The film is a satire set in New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Milind Soman cuddles up with Ankita on 7th anniversary of their relationship

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Milind Soman and his wife, Ankita Konwar, took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate seven years of their relationship. See the pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
Mira Rajput has shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amalfi with Shahid Kapoor, soon after they got married.
bollywood

Mira Rajput misses her trip to Amalfi when 'little bella' Misha was in her tummy

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mira Rajput is missing her beautiful trip to Amalfi Coast with husband Shahid Kapoor in 2015. She added that she was pregnant with Misha when they took the trip.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World crown in 2000.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, advises new contestants

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra on Saturday passed on her best wishes to the current Miss India contestants, and reminisced about winning the crown two decades ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
Ranvir Shorey has fractured his leg.
bollywood

Ranvir answers if he fractured leg while 'dancing’ after testing Covid-negative

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey was asked by a fan if his leg fracture was caused by too much happy dancing after recovering from Covid-19. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
Sonam Kapoor and her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja share a sweet bond.
bollywood

Sonam Kapoor introduces fans to mum-in-law, they say she looks beautiful

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shared new pictures from Maldives.
Shilpa Shetty shared new pictures from Maldives.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is every bit a diva as she poses by the blue sea in Maldives

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty, who is currently vacationing in Maldives, shared another stunning picture of herself. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Taapsee Pannu share that one pre-Covid ritual they can’t follow now.
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Taapsee Pannu share that one pre-Covid ritual they can’t follow now.
bollywood

Covid effect on pre-shoot rituals for actors? Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor spill the beans

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Actors such as Taapsee Pannu, Sara Ali Khan and Aparshakti Khurana tell us their one pre-Covid ritual which has been impacted in the current scenario.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac