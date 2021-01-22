IND USA
Fresh on-screen pairings in Bollywood to look out for in 2021

From Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar to Mrunal Thakur-Shahid Kapoor, check out the fresh on-screen couples that would be seen on the big screen this year.
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST

Bollywood movie buffs look forward to the fireworks that fresh pairings create on the big screen every year. But 2020 was an unprecedented experience as the pandemic led to many films being stalled or postponed. As the industry moves ahead with renewed vigour towards a better 2021, it seems Bollywood is ready to compensate with a good number of interesting new pairings this time around. Here’s taking a look at just a few of them:

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar

Former beauty queen and actor Manushi plays Sanyogita to Akshay’s Prithviraj in the upcoming period drama titled Prithviraj helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Akshay is one of those actors who have worked with many debutants and newcomers in Bollywood. Joining the list now is Manushi. Watch out for the newness this new pairing would bring to the industry.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

The reaction from fans on social media around the announcement of Hrithik and Deepika coming together for the first time onscreen says a lot. The actors will be sharing screen space in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s patriotic action drama Fighter. Known for their fitness and given their individual charm, this fresh pair will definitely be a surprise.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda

Both Ananya and Vijay come with the massive fan following. No doubts their admirers are counting days to see these actors coming together and that too in a Puri Jagannadh directorial. The film, a masala action comedy Liger, has been shot in four languages and will have a pan-India release.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor

It seems Ayushmann and Vaani will be romancing their way into your hearts with their first outing together in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The love story has already been shot and is now in post production. With reportedly Ayushmann putting a ‘No OTT’ clause for the film, one can look forward to watching it in theatres.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar

Taking the Badhaai Ho (2018) franchise forward, is Rajkummar and Bhumi starrer Badhaai Do. In this story around lavender marriage, one would get to see Rajkummar as a cop, while Bhumi in the role of a PT teacher. This curious pairing and characters that they play in this Harshavardhan Kulkarni film will definitely be an interesting watch.

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani

Romancing each other for the first time on screen, Varun and Kiara plays husband and wife in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. With fan adulation they individually enjoy, the film is something that many are looking forward to. Actors Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also star in this romantic drama.

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor

Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey brings Shahid back on screen after his 2019 hit Kabir Singh. And this time he is paired opposite Love Sonia (2018) actor Mrunal in this sports drama. This is yet another unusual pairing that everyone is waiting for.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

More often than not Ranbir and Alia trend on social media. Their fans keep a tab of their every single movement and still seem to not get enough of them. So it goes without saying how they have waiting with bated breath to see this real-life couple’s much-awaited film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. How much of their off screen chemistry gets translated onscreen is got to be seen in this super hero venture that boasts a stellar star cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey

It would interesting to see how Ranveer, who is known for his versatility, and Shalini, who rose to fame with her performance in Arjun Reddy (2017), look together on screen, and that too in a social comedy like Jayeshbhai Jordaar that’s being directed by Divyang Thakkar. Shalini makes her Bollywood debut with this film.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

They have been in news for long for their rumoured relationship and recently grabbed attention with their exotic Maldives holiday. Now, they are all set to scorch the silver screen with their first collaboration, Vishnuvardhan’s biographical war action film Shershaah. While Sidharth plays the double role of Captain Vikram Batra, the Indian Army officer martryed in the Kargil war, and his twin brother Vishal. Kiara plays Vikram Batra’s fiance Dimple Cheema.

