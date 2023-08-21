Friday Night Plan trailer: Babil Khan plays a school student in this tale of brotherhood. Watch

Babil Khan made a standout debut with Anvita Dutt's psychological thriller Qala last year. Now, he returns to Netflix India yet again, with a slice-of-life film in Vatsal Neelkanthan's Friday Night Plan. The makers dropped the trailer on Monday morning, in which Babil is seen as a school student, bonding with his brother, and attending a Friday night party in his mom's absence. (Also Read: Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan throws a party in mom Juhi Chawla's absence) Babil Khan in Friday Night Plan

Babil as a school student

In the trailer, Babil is seen as a regular school kid. He's a frontbencher who starts getting noticed by the entire school once he scores a goal in a football match. He seems to be enjoying all the female attention, and agrees to attend a ‘friday night plan’ at a schoolmate's place.

Juhi Chawla as Babil's mother

Juhi Chawla plays Babil's mother. She informs Babil and his brother that she'd be away for a Friday night and asks them if they'd manage alone without her for a day. They nod readily, excited to attend the ‘Friday night plan.’

Tale of brotherhood

Babil and Amrith Jayan, who plays his brother, are seen arguing and bonding with each other through the trailer. They seem to be opposites--while Babil is an escapist, his brother usually messes things up for him and their mom to clean up.

Produced by Excel Entertainment

Friday Night Plan is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment. The banner has previously backed iconic films on brotherhood and friendship like Farhan's 2001 directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, Zoya Akhtar's 2011 buddy road movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Farhan's upcoming all-female buddy road movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Excel Entertainment also recently produced two series for Prime Video India, Reema Kagti's police procedural Dahaad and Zoya and Reema's Made in Heaven Season 2. Both projects were bankrolled along with Zoya and Reema's Tiger Baby Films.

About Babil Khan

Babil is the son of late actor Irrfan Khan and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar. He won most of the best newcomer awards for last year, along with Shantanu Maheshwari for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Friday Night Plan will release on Netflix India on September 1.

