From Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan to Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood was caught in a wave of controversies in 2025

From superstar fallouts and legal battles to security scares, political flashpoints and viral social media moments, 2025 has been one of Bollywood’s most turbulent years in recent memory. The Hindi film industry found itself repeatedly in the spotlight not for box-office numbers alone, but for a string of controversies involving some of its biggest names. From Deepika Padukone and Aryan Khan to Saif Ali Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and others, the year was marked by debates over creative freedom, personal safety, ethical responsibility and the growing impact of public scrutiny in the digital age. Bollywood's 2025 has seen significant turmoil with controversies surrounding Deepika Padukone, Aryan Khan, and Saif Ali Khan.

Deepika exits Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over work conditions

Deepika Padukone has been replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Prabhas-starrer Spirit.

At the forefront is Deepika Padukone, who reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit citing creative and professional differences. Reports suggested disagreements over an eight-hour workday, profit-sharing terms and scheduling commitments. The decision also came amid Deepika’s desire to prioritise motherhood after welcoming her daughter in 2024. She also later exited Kalki 2898 AD sequel for similar reasons.

While neither party has issued an official statement, the move reignited conversations around work-life balance, especially for women returning to work after childbirth.

Aryan’s Netflix series faces legal challenge from Sameer Wankhede

Sameer Wankhede had sued Aryan Khan for his show The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Another high-profile name in the spotlight was Aryan Khan. Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede filed a defamation suit against the makers of Aryan’s Netflix series Ba**ds of Bollywood*, alleging that a character resembling him was portrayed in a derogatory manner. Wankhede has sought an injunction and removal of the disputed scenes, claiming they were designed to damage his public image.

Saif stabbed during attempted robbery at Mumbai residence

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after the stabbing incident and back to home. Mumbai, India. Jan 21, 2025. (Hindustan Times)

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan found himself at the centre of serious news earlier this year after being stabbed by an intruder at his Mumbai residence in the early hours of 16 January. The accused, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was arrested days later and charged with attempted robbery and assault. The incident sparked widespread concern over celebrity security in Mumbai.

Diljit’s Sardaar Ji 3 sparks row over Hania's casting

Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3.

In another politically charged development, Diljit Dosanjh addressed criticism for starring alongside Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The backlash intensified after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, leading to renewed calls for a ban on Pakistani artistes. As a result, the makers opted against an Indian theatrical release, opting instead for an overseas rollout. Following the attack, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its 2019 directive calling for a complete ban on Pakistani artistes in the Indian entertainment industry.

Paresh–Akshay fallout clouds Hera Pheri 3 before resolution

Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in a still from Hera Pheri

The industry also witnessed drama around Hera Pheri 3, after reports of Paresh Rawal’s temporary exit following a fallout with Akshay Kumar. After months of speculation and legal chatter, Akshay clarified that his relationship with Paresh remains cordial and that their legal disagreement was not a publicity stunt, reassuring fans eagerly awaiting the sequel.

Karisma’s children locked in inheritance dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s will

Karisma Kapoor's lawyer has stated that the inheritance battle is only for the benefit of her kids.

Away from film sets, a legal battle involving Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, made headlines. The siblings are reportedly contesting their late father, Sunjay Kapur’s, will, alleging it to be forged, and are locked in a court dispute with their stepmother, Priya Sachdev (now Priya Kapur), over inheritance, asset access, and educational expenses.

Virat Kohli clarifies Instagram like on Avneet Kaur’s photo

Avneet Kaur gained over 1 million followers and signed 12 new brand deals following Virat Kohli's like to one of her pictures.

Cricketer Virat Kohli sparked a social media buzz in 2025 after his verified Instagram account liked a picture of actress Avneet Kaur, leading to speculation and memes online. Fans quickly drew attention to the interaction, with some involving his wife, Anushka Sharma, in the conversation. To clarify, Virat issued a public statement via Instagram Stories, explaining that the like was unintentional and a result of clearing his feed, adding, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction.”

Jaya Bachchan’s paparazzi remarks trigger fresh debate on paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan scolding paps

Veteran actor and MP Jaya Bachchan also sparked debate after criticising paparazzi culture at the We The Women event with Barkha Dutt. While stating that she has a good relationship with the media, she expressed frustration with paparazzi behaviour, questioning their professionalism and making background remarks that triggered mixed reactions online. Filmmaker Ashok Pandit called out Jaya's remark and accused her of ‘snobbish elitism’.

Together, these incidents underscore a turbulent phase for the Hindi film industry, one that is grappling with internal conflicts, external pressures, and growing public scrutiny, both on and off screen.