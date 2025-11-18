'Do I deserve this': Sameer Wankhede says Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood convinces people he is a 'chor'

Former NCB official Sameer Wankhede expressed his frustration at Aryan Khan’s show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, allegedly ridiculing him. During a hearing of his defamation case against Aryan and the show, the IRS officer asked the court, "Do I deserve this trial in public opinion?” Wankhede has alleged that by basing a character on him, the show has mocked him and opened him up for ridicule and mockery on social media. Sameer Wankhede (left), Shah Rukh Khan and son Aryan (right)

Sameer Wankhede highlights public ridicule

On Monday, the Delhi High Court resumed the hearing in Wankhede’s plea against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, the producer and streaming platform of the show, respectively. Wankhede’s lawyer cited a tweet review by self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) to demonstrate the threats and mockery directed at him after the show aired. "The show has convinced people that I have no integrity. Chor, and what else?" Wankhede's lawyer said.

The defendants argued that the CBI and ED enquiries had no relation to the show and were not Red Chillies' creation. Senior Advocate Kaul argued that the case involved the show’s creator, Aryan Khan, and not the production house or the streamer.

‘Red Chillies and Netflix are in cahoots’

However, Wankhede’s lawyer contended that they deserved liability and blame too. “Red chillies and Netflix are in cahoots with each other. They are not saying we are just an intermediary, so a certain degree of liability is on Netflix as well.”

Aryan was famously arrested by Wankhede in 2021 when he was with the Narcotics Control Bureau, but later all charges against him were dropped.

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood depicts a plain-clothed cop with a crusade against drugs, and the internet has commented on the character’s resemblance to the former narcotics cop. The show is currently streaming on Netflix. Wankhede has demanded compensation, claiming defamation, and also that the scenes with the character be removed.