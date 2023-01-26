From Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, Jamie Lever mimic Bollywood moms in hilarious video. Watch

Comedian Jamie Lever has shared a hilarious new video on Instagram that has left her followers in splits. The video shows her doing impressions of different Bollywood moms and how they must talk to their kids while putting them to sleep. These include Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Farah Khan. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan reacts to Ranveer Singh mimicking him on Koffee With Karan)

Beginning with her pitch perfect impression of Kareena Kapoor, she says to her baby, “Jaldi sojao kyuki jaldi uthna hai, subah paps aare hain. Chalo sojao aur next superstar banne ke sapne dekho (Come one, sleep now because we have to wake up early for paparazzi tomorrow. Go to sleep and dream about becoming the next superstar).”

Switching to Sonam, she says, “Hi baby, this is your mom Sonam Kapoor. Chalo we have to go to sleep haan… Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton. You know when Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo then you can buy-o all these things. Or we can borrow also."

Miming Priyanka, she said, “Just close your eyes and think about nothing because haters gonna hate, potatoes gonna potate and rotis gonna rotate. Who care? And I am speaking anomaly…normally… Ano….nor… ugh, sojaa beta.”

Then it was her favourite Farah Khan's turn. “What is going on? Why aren't you sleeping? Chal jaldi sojao warna main tum log ko Humshakals dikhaugi (Quickly go to sleep or I will show you Humshakals)," she says.

Reacting to her video, Raveena Tandon wrote, “Hahahahhaa jamieeeeee tooo goood!” Terence Lewis wrote, “U r crazy Jamie … talent next level!” A fan wrote, “Lol fabulous you sound more like Farah than Farah herself.” “Sonam one was hilarious loved it,” wrote another.

Jamie is the daughter of actor-comedian Johnny Lever. She had previously done impression of Farah Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show as well, which went viral.

Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons--Taimur and Jehangir. Priyanka is married to singer Nick Jonas and has a one-year-old daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Sonam recently became a mom when she welcomed son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja. Farah is married to Shirish Kunder and has two daughters and a son--Anya, Diva and Czar.

