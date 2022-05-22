Ganesh Acharya: I have many big projects lined up this year

Popular choreographer Ganesh Acharya who off and on dabbles into acting as well as finds solace in dance only.

“Dance is and will be my priority always. Choreography can never take a back seat ever. My devotion for the craft made me what I’m today. Otherwise, how is it possible that a youngster from slums could reach this far?,” he says.

“Acting too can happen periodically. My focus is my work. With pandemic slowing down now and industry running back on track, I have many big projects lined up for this year and next,” says ABCD actor who has choreographed in films like Judwaa-2, Sanju and Pushpa: The Rise.

Acharya credits his fitter avatar to the amount of work he’s happily taking up.

“After losing 98 kilograms I actually felt energetic and all charged up. This was the best phase to take up high volume of work and also pursue thoda bahut acting,” he says with a smile.

“Surely being fitter has changed a lot of things for me but my passion for dance was there even when I was on the heavier side,” says the national award-winning choreographer.

Acharya is thrilled that he is finally getting to play the lead in a film that was shot in Lucknow suburbs as well other nearby cities of UP.

“My next release that also happens to be my first in a lead role will be Dehati Disco. I am extremely happy as well as a bit nervous too, all in good faith, though. It’s a beautiful story of a father-son duo with dance as its premise. Also, a large number of choreography projects like Oh My God 2, Brahmastra, Ram Setu and a Raju Hirani film with Shah Rukh Khan are under process.