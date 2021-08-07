Gauahar Khan 'salutes' Lucknow cab driver from viral video, slams woman who beat him

Actor Gauahar Khan spoke about the Lucknow driver case, and said that the man set an exemplary standard on how to behave in such situations. Last week, a video of a woman thrashing a cab driver in Lucknow, went viral.

Speaking to the paparazzi at the airport on Friday, Gauahar Khan said that the lady in the video crossed all limits, and took advantage of the man's status.

She said in a mixture of Hindi and English, "He showed respect by not retaliating in a similar manner. It shows his upbringing. And that's the kind of men that all of India needs. And what that woman did... She took advantage of being a woman, and she crossed the limits of decency. I salute the man."





The incident occurred on Saturday when cab driver Sahadat Ali stopped his cab before the woman. Apparently enraged, the woman started beating him after pulling him out of the cab in front of a traffic cop. Subsequently, the police penalised Sahadat and two of his relatives.

The driver later alleged harassment by cops and claimed that he was made to pay ₹10,000 to release his cab from the police station. However, after the video went viral, the woman was booked, and the station house officer (SHO) of Krishnanagar police station, Mahesh Chandra Dubey, was shunted out on Wednesday. Dubey and two sub-inspectors, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday, were likely to be booked on corruption charges.

Gauahar, meanwhile, was recently seen in the Zee5 film 14 Phere, which starred Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.