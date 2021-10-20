Gauahar Khan says a producer asked for her 'kundali', said she'd die in her 30s

Gauahar Khan has revealed in a new interview that a producer once asked for her kundali when he “was trying to launch” her. Gauahar was most recently seen in 14 Phere that featured Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.

Asked if she had to present her “kundali” ever, Gauahar Khan told Lallantop, “It is true. It happened even before I worked in any film. Before I even did Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. It was not for a film as such, he was trying to launch me or something (or something of the sort). It was one of those producers who had done a huge film, I mean a national-award-winning film, but I would not name him. He was heading the production house, he was not the production house.”

Gauahar then said that he asked her the date, time, day of her birth and also her birthplace. She was called after 15 days. “Badi gambheerta se unhone mujhe bithaya aur kaha ‘tumhara to kuch hone nahi wala hai, tum filmein mat karo. Chod to ye sapna, kuch business kar lo. Tum 30-35 saal ki umar me mar jaogi (He sat me down and with a serious expression told me that I must quit the dream of films as nothing would happen. He also told me that I’d die by 30-35.).” The producer also told Gauahar that she’d suffer from a weird disease in her thirties and die. Gauahar laughed and simply told him, “Watch me”.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty

Gauahar modelled for a few years before making her debut in films with special appearances in songs. Her first Hindi film was Aan: Men At Work in 2004. She also appeared in a song in the Telugu film Shankar Dada MBBS the same year.

In 2009, she appeared on dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla and also starred along side Ranbir Kapoor in Rocket Singh the same year. She has since worked in many movies, including Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan. Last year, she essayed an important role in Amazon Prime Video's Taandav. The web show also starred Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Kapadia in lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON