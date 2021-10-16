Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan slams Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, asks ‘have people lost their basic thinking abilities?'

Gauahar Khan is upset with the way contestants have been behaving on Bigg Boss 15. The Bigg Boss 7 winner took to Twitter to express his displeasure and also slammed Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty for their acts on Friday’s episode of the show.

Gauahar tweeted, “Omg have people lost their basic thinking abilities???? WTF Theres a crazy tussle going on , and Shamita brings out a scissor to cut the fabric!!!!! Wow ! I’m just shocked ! On one hand u are shouting guys be careful n the other u are literally doing the most dangerous thing #bb15.”

She also wrote, “Afsana pls keep your mouth shut !!! Please ! Do yourself a favour ! #disgusting #Bb15.”

On the episode, Shamita Shetty and Afsana Khan were engaged in an ugly fight. Shamita told Afsana, “Yeh aurat pata nahi kaha se aayi hai (From where has this woman come)?” An angry Afsana stood and charged towards Shamita. However,the co-contestants stopped her in time. Shamita was also quite ready to take on Afsana.

Vishal Kotian, who had recently tried to forge a partnership with Shamita Shetty, also jumped into the fight. He seemed to be strengthening his grounds for the partnership. Vishal challenged Afsana and told her, “Tere mein dum hai toh tu haath uthaake dikha (If you have the courage, I dare you to beat her)."

On the episode, Afsana Khan also had an ugly fight with Akasa Singh and ended up tearing her clothes. When Akasa objected to her behaviour, Afsana was not apologetic at all.

Bigg Boss 15 kick started earlier this month. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat are participants from Bigg Boss OTT and they have been given the privilege of staying inside the main Bigg Boss 15 house. Rest of the contestants for this season are supposed to stay in the garden area that has been transformed into a jungle, as per the theme of this season.