Gauahar Khan sprays sanitiser on paparazzi's hands before posing, watch
Gauahar Khan spotted two weeks after an FIR was filed against her by the BMC.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Gauahar Khan sprays sanitiser on paparazzi's hands before posing, watch

Two weeks after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed an FIR against her and for allegedly flouting Covid-19 guidelines, Gauahar Khan was spotted in Mumbai. Before posing for the paparazzi, she ensured they were sanitised.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 05:44 PM IST

Amid increasing Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, Bollywood stars are taking extra measures to ensure safety. Earlier in the day, Shahid Kapoor was seen wearing three layers of protection at the Mumbai airport and later, Gauahar Khan was spotted spraying every paparazzo's hands before she posed for photographs in the city.

On Tuesday, Gauahar was taken by surprise when a group of photographers stood outside her car and waited to photograph her. The actor, who wore a yellow salwar-suit, was seen sanitising her hands, her car seat, and turning around to sanitise the hands of every photographer who was present at the venue. The actor agreed to remove her mask only after ensuring there was a safe distance between herself and the photographers. She also offered water to the team.

Also Read: Sunil Grover: I feel like a debutant with the offers and response to my work

Gauahar was spotted two weeks after an FIR was registered against her by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly going to a film shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19. Reacting to the reports, Gauahar's team said, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires. Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC."

Following the FIR, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against her. Gauahar was last seen in the controversial series Tandav, which streamed on Amazon Prime.

Gauahar Khan asks fans to give their parents 'a tight hug'. Source: Instagram/gauaharkhan
Gauahar Khan shares a pic of her late father(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Story Saved
