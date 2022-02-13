Gauri Khan parties with pals Sussanne Khan, Maheep Kapoor and others. See pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan was seen partying with her girl gang in the latest pictures shared on social media. Apart from Gauri, other celebrities like Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari, Nandita Mahtani were spotted in the picture.

Giving a glimpse of the Neelam shared a series of group photos on her Instagram Stories. In the photos Gauri, Maheep, Neelam, Bhavana, Sussanne, Nandita and their other friends are seen posing for the camera. The photos were captioned, “Such a fun night," and “It doesn't get better.”

In the photos, Gauri can be seen wearing a casual camo jacket with blue jeans. While Maheep went for a green dress, Bhavana and Neelam wore black. Sussanne was seen wearing a white attire.

Earlier this month, Gauri went for a lunch outing with Bhavana, Maheep, Seema, Neelam, Pooja Dadlani, Farah Khan and Tanaaz Bhatia at Sette Mara, St. Regis in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Bhavana shared a picture as all of them posed for the camera. In the photo, Gauri wore a blue jacket over a black outfit as she tied her hair back. Bhavana opted for a beige top with matching pants. In the picture, Gauri sat at a table with her friends. Sharing the picture, Bhavana wrote, "Fabulous lunch with my fabulous friends (black heart emojis) #settemara #middleeastern."

Farah also shared the photos on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Bollywood lunch with fabulous women..." She tagged her friends and also the restaurant. Posting the photo, Farah also added Cyndi Lauper' Girls Just Want To Have Fun .

Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana made their OTT debut with reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The first season, which came out in 2020, also had guest appearances from prominent names from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh, Gauri, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Sussanne Khan.

