Geeta Basra excited about son's first Raksha Bandhan, says 'Jovan's little hands will be full of rakhis'

Actor Geeta Basra, who is the wife of former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, is eagerly waiting for Raksha Bandhan as it will be her son Jovan's first festival after his birth.

"My whole family is excited for Raksha Bandhan. There are so many sisters in our family ... I am sure Jovan's little hands will be full of rakhis. Raksha Bandhan has surely come at the right time this year. It's going to be a special one. There could not be a better function than this," Geeta told ANI.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan welcomed Jovan on July 10. They also have a daughter, Hinaya, who was born in 2016.





According to Geeta, the little one's presence has doubled her "ghar ki raunak".

"I always wanted two children. It's very important to have a sibling for your child. I also have a sibling...so I know how protective you feel when you have a sibling. I feel 'bachon se ghar ki raunak dugni ho jaati hai' and Jovan's presence has undoubtedly doubled our 'raunak'," The Train actor said.





"I love big families. There's no compulsion that one should have more than one child but I always felt that two is beautiful. He is very small right now. I can't wait for him to develop a bond with my daughter Hinaya," she added.

While opening up about her children, Geeta also spoke about how her daughter has become more responsible since the birth of Jovan.

"Hinaya is a mature girl. After Jovan's birth, she has become more responsible. She is even protective of him. She does not like anyone touching Jovan's face. I can see how she feels good when she is around Jovan," Geeta added.

For the unversed, Geeta suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son Jovan.

(Written by Simran Sethi)