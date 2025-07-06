Getting threats to take down revelation about negative campaign against Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood, says podcast host

Singer Amaal Mallik's recent appearance on a podcast made quite a few headlines, when he spoke about a 'negative PR campaign' against actor Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood. The singer-composer said that people were trying to bring down Kartik, just like how they had done with the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, the host of the podcast has claimed they are getting threats to take the episode down because of the revelation. Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the most successful phase of his career.

What Amaal Mallik said

In a chat with Mirchi Plus on their podcast, Amaal said that Sushant lost his life as 'this industry did something — whether to his mind, his soul, or people around him demoralised him'. He then added, "And today, you can see that people are trying the same things, directly or indirectly, with Kartik Aaryan as well. He too has come out of similar problems—dancing his way through them—but he has the support and guidance of his parents. He is also a newcomer who came in, did his part, usko bhi 100 log hatane ki firaak main hain (now a hundred people are waiting to remove him), playing power games. Big producers, big actors — all of them do it."

The podcast host talks about threats

The podcast episode was made live on YouTube on Thursday. On Saturday, Gaurav Thakur, the host, took to his Instagram Stories, saying that he was getting threats to take the episode down. "I've been receiving threat calls asking me to take down the Amaal Mallik podcast because of the revelations he made." He clarified in his note that the conversation was 'unscripted and completely impromptu'. He added that 'this is not a PR move by Kartik Aaryan or his team', and asserted that the podcast will not be taken down. Gaurav also thanked Amaal Mallik and Kartik Aaryan's fans for supporting him.

The internet reacts

After the screengrab of his note was shared on Reddit, where Kartik Aaryan fans rallied behind the actor as well as the podcast. One comment read, "They want him gone so that they can run their family business." Another added, "I mean what Amaal said, is not really a secret. Everyone knows that by now. But still some feathers got ruffled really bad here." One fan wished Kartik well, writing, "This is scary.. these movie guys are real mafias, bloody jerks 😡 you gutsy boy Kartik, May God always protect you and bless you with huge success."

Kartik Aaryan's dream run

Over the last three years, Kartik Aaryan has enjoyed the most successful phase of his career, with the box office success of the two Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequels and Satyaprem Ki Katha. Chandu Champion did not work at the box office, but earned him critical acclaim. The only blemish on his record since 2022 has been the disappointing returns of the action comedy Shehzada. The actor will be next seen in a musical romance opposite Sreeleela.