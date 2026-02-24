Govind Namdev says big stars eat different food than others on set; reveals how Akshay Kumar ensured equal treatment

Bollywood actor Govind Namdev has been part of the film industry for over three decades and has featured in several hits and blockbusters, including Shola Aur Shabnam, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Wanted and OMG! Oh My God!, among others. In a recent interaction with The Lallantop, Govind spoke about inequality on film sets, including the difference in how food is served to stars and other actors. Govind Namdev talks about the inequality on film sets.

Govind Namdev on inequality on film set When asked whether stars ever seek his advice, given that he is a senior actor, Govind claimed that this is not how the industry works. He said, “Stars believe that if they take advice from another actor, they would somehow be below them. This is the first thought that comes to their mind. Stars feel that if they ask, the other person will think they don’t know how to do it, that there is some limitation. He is a star, at the top level, so he doesn’t feel the need to ask me.”

He further explained that even if a star wants to seek advice, they would approach someone of the same stature. He added that many stars see him as a “small actor”.

Speaking about inequality on sets, he said, “There is a clear system of big and small stars; people function as per hierarchy — in terms of salaries and treatment — in the film industry. If someone is paid more, that person will get a bigger vanity van; that’s how it is decided. A food hierarchy also exists on film sets. Stars have different food, while others eat different food items.”

However, Govind also revealed that some stars try to treat everyone equally on set. He shared that during the shoot of OMG! Oh My God!, Akshay Kumar and the film’s director jointly decided that everyone should eat and drink the same food.

About Govind Namdev Govind made his Bollywood debut with Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992. He went on to appear in numerous films, often portraying villains. Some of his notable works include Dum Maaro Dum, Bandit Queen, Virasat, Satya, Kachche Dhaage, Raju Chacha and Johnny Gaddaar, among others.

He was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a Telugu historical action-adventure directed by A. M. Jyothi Krishna alongside Krish Jagarlamudi. The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Sathyaraj, Eswari Rao, Sunil, Nassar and Raghu Babu in key roles. The film failed to perform well at the box office.