Govinda looks sharp in a suit as he gets discharged from hospital, waves to paparazzi: ‘Zyada hardwork kar lia’

Actor Govinda, who was hospitalised after fainting and feeling disoriented, has now been discharged. The actor greeted photographers stationed outside the hospital in Mumbai and assured them of his well-being with a warm smile and a wave. Govinda was hospitalised in Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

Govinda discharged

Govinda was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. Soon after, the actor stepped out of his car to interact with photographers and share an update about his health.

For his first outing after the discharge, Govinda opted for a blazer over a black t-shirt, paired with jeans and dark sunglasses. He seemed to be cheerful and in good spirits as he was spotted smiling at the cameras. In the video, Govinda was surrounded by a few people, including hospital staff and his acquaintances. In one of the videos, Govinda was also seen greeting and chatting with a member of the paparazzi gathered outside the hospital.

. Giving an update about his health, Govinda smiled and said, “Zyada hard work kar lia… fatigue hogaya tha… Ab thik hun (I worked a bit too hard… I’m fine now).”

He mentioned that he is working hard on himself to improve his personality, and stressed on the importance of yog in his life. “Zyada exercise karte hai, woh tough hai.. Main try kar raha ke personality aur acha ho jaye. Yog and pranyam karein woh hi acha hai (Doing hard exercises is tough. I am working on developing a better personality. Doing yoga and pranayama is the best thing).”

Govinda shared that doctors have given him medicines.

About Govinda’s hospitalisation

Govinda was on Wednesday rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai after feeling disoriented. It was his friend Bindal Lalit who took Govinda to the hospital after a worried call from the actor. He revealed that Govinda had been feeling weak and uneasy since Tuesday morning.

"Thank you so much... I am fine," Govinda said in a voice message to ANI earlier in the day.

The news of Govinda’s hospitalisation came shortly after he visited veteran actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week. He was among the many Bollywood stars who dropped by to check on the legendary actor.