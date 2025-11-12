‘I am fine’: Govinda assures fans he is well after hospitalisation

Actor Govinda has shared a health update after reports emerged about his hospitalisation in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, the actor assured fans that he is doing well. (Also read: Govinda hospitalised after losing consciousness) Govinda's manager confirmed he is conscious and under observation, with ongoing medical tests.(ANI)

Govinda's voice note

"Thank you so much... I am fine," he said in a voice message.

Earlier in the day, Govinda was admitted to Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu. His manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that the actor is conscious and under observation.

“The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda's medical tests are still ongoing,” Sinha said.

What happened to the actor?

The news comes shortly after Govinda visited veteran actor Dharmendra, who was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital earlier this week. He was among the many Bollywood stars who dropped by to check on the legendary actor.

Further details about Govinda’s condition and the cause of his hospitalisation are yet to be revealed.

Known for his impeccable comic timing, dynamic dance moves, and iconic performances in films such as Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Govinda remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved entertainers.

He and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, are parents to two children — Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her acting debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut soon.

(with ANI input)