Govinda moved to hospital room from emergency; friend reveals why wife Sunita wasn’t with him when he fainted

Actor Govinda's fans woke up to a worrying news about the actor being rushed to a hospital in Mumbai early on Wednesday following a spell of disorientation. While speculation quickly spread online, the actor's close friend and legal advisor, Lalit Bindal, has now shared an update on Govinda's condition and explaining why his wife, Sunita Ahuja, wasn't present with him at that moment.

What happened at night

Govinda was on Wednesday rushed to CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai. It was Lalit who took Govinda to the hospital after a worried call from the actor. He revealed that Govinda had been feeling weak and uneasy since Tuesday morning.

Talking about what led to the hospitalisation, Lalit told Hindustan Times, “Kal din mein unko weakness thi, and then achanak se shaam ko disorientation laga tha for a few seconds. Unconscious hue the… Uske baad unke family doctor ne unko phone pe ek dawai batai which he took (Govinda was feeling week on Tuesday, and then he felt disoriented in the evening. He got in touch with his family doctor who gave him a medicine).”

“Govinda took the medicine around 8:30-9:00 pm, and then went to rest in his room. Then, achanak se (suddenly), he again felt uneasy, disoriented, weak and felt suffocated around 12 in the night. Following which, Govinda called me home. I reached his home at 12:15 and after the advice from his doctor, took him to the hospital. We took him to the emergency ward where his vitals were checked and he was admitted. He was admitted around 1 am,” Lalit added.

Govinda doing better

Here, Lalit assures his fans that Govinda has been shifted to a room from the emergency ward, and is doing better.

“Several tests have been done. Now, all his reports are awaited. He is under constant observation. Govinda is resting at the moment. There is no word on discharge yet as the doctors are waiting for the reports’ result to come and then will decide a further course of action. I spoke to Govinda in the morning, and he told me that he is feeling better,” Lalit said.

Why was Govinda’s family not with him

It was Lalit who accompanied Govinda to the hospital, not his family, which initially raised eyebrows. Clarifying the situation, Lalit shared that Sunita and their daughter Tina were out of town at the time but have since rushed back to be by his side.

“Sunita was not in town and had gone for a wedding. She came to Mumbai late at night, and is coming to the hospital now. Meanwhile, his daughter Tina was in Chandigarh for some work. She is also on her way back, and will be with Goivinda by the evening,” Lalit said.

Govinda's hospitalisation comes just a day after he visited actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital.