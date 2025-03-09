Govinda says people in Bollywood conspired against him: ‘Shariantra ke baad mera nature badal gaya’

Bollywood actor Govinda has been away from the film industry for a long time. While he occasionally appears as a guest on reality TV shows and special events, he has not had any films in the past six years. In a recent conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International, the actor claimed that Bollywood conspired against him. Govinda says Bollywood conspired against him.

Govinda on rejecting projects

Govinda recalled the time when he had no work and said, "When they were writing that I didn’t have work, I had actually turned down films worth ₹100 crore. I would look in the mirror and slap myself for refusing that money. I told myself, ‘You have gone mad; you could have financed yourself with that money.’ The films had the same kind of roles that are working well these days." However, Govinda defended his decision, saying that one should always listen to their heart and sense what is right because being honest with oneself is most important.

Govinda says Bollywood conspired against him

Speaking about why he decided to join politics, Govinda claimed that people in Bollywood conspired against him. He said, "I went through a defamation phase, and it was pre-planned. They wanted to remove me from the industry. I understood that these were all educated people, and I, an uneducated outsider, had entered their space. So they started playing games with me. I can't take their names because I am still surviving because of the work I did in the industry. Jab mere saath shariantra shuru hue, maranpryog shuru hue. Ghar ke bahar bahut saare log gun ke saath pakde gaye, bahut saare log marne ke alag alag tareeke nikalne lage. Fir shariantra ke baad mera nature badal gaya." (When conspiracies against me began, even attempts on my life started. Many people were caught outside my house with guns, and different methods to eliminate me were being devised. After these conspiracies, my nature changed. I thought, whether or not I engage in politics, this is how things are.)

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja, which was released in 2019. The comedy film, directed by Sikander Bharti and written and produced by Pahlaj Nihalani, starred Govinda in a dual role alongside Mishika Chourasia and Anupama Agnihotri. However, the film failed at the box office. During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show last year, the actor revealed that he has three projects in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Govinda recently made headlines after rumours of his divorce from his wife, Sunita Ahuja, surfaced online. While neither of them made any public statement, their lawyer clarified that although Sunita had filed for divorce six months ago, the couple has now reconciled.