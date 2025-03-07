Menu Explore
Govinda wipes away tears as he attends funeral of his former secretary Shashi Prabhu in Mumbai

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ananya Das
Mar 07, 2025 07:34 AM IST

Reportedly, Govinda's former manager died at 4 pm at his Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali West residence.

Actor Govinda got emotional as he attended the funeral of his former secretary Shashi Prabhu. In a video, Govinda is seen at Shashi's home. As per a Times of India report, Shashi died in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Govinda rushed to the funeral of his former secretary Shashi Prabhu.
Govinda rushed to the funeral of his former secretary Shashi Prabhu.

Govinda cries at former secretary's funeral

In the clip, Govinda wiped away his tears as he stood in the crowd. Dressed in a white outfit, he tied a piece of cloth on his head. The actor was also seen folding his hands as rituals were going on.

Reportedly, Govinda's former manager died at 4 pm at his Niranjan Society, Chikuwadi, Borivali West residence. Prabhu had been battling heart issues reportedly and recently underwent bypass surgery.

About Govinda, Shashi Prabhu

Shashi Sinha, Govinda's current secretary, spoke about the actor's relationship with Prabhu. Speaking to ETimes, he said, "He was Govinda's childhood friend. From the very beginning, they shared a close bond, and for many years, he also worked for Govinda. I got to know him later. But during Govinda's early struggles, he was like a brother to him. Govinda loved him like a brother, and their relationship remains the same to this day."

Sinha also talked about that how Prabhu was a part of Govinda's political career. He added Prabhu played a key role in handling Govinda's political affairs. When asked if Prabhu can be credited for Govinda's ventured into politics, Sinha denied it, "No, there was nothing like that."

When Shashi Prabhu spoke about Govinda

In an interview with Rediff in 2004, Shashi spoke about Govinda's political journey and if he guided him. He had said, "Yes, I advise him, but insist that he do what he thinks is best. I may be senior to him in politics, but it's not necessary that seniors are better than juniors. Young and new entrants always have their own views. Seniors have more knowledge, but young people have knowledge of today's world."

