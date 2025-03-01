‘Nobody would call Rishi Kapoor or Govinda plus-size’: Dabba Cartel's Anjali Anand on female actors' challenges

Actor Anjali Anand, who stars in Dabba Cartel, has responded with "acceptance" when asked about a challenge in the film industry which is unique to women. Speaking with Fever FM, Anjali said that she had to reject a lot of roles because they were stereotypical and wanted to cast her only in "plus-sized female actor' roles. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor is 'more appealing, zyada samjhdaar' as compared to Rishi Kapoor, says Govind Namdev: 'He has grace') Anjali Anand spoke about Rishi Kapoor and Govinda while talking about challenges faced by women.

Anjali says Rishi Kapoor, Govinda were accepted as they were

Anjali gave examples of late Rishi Kapoor and Govinda saying that nobody spoke about them as plus sized actor. She added that when Vidya Balan played the role of Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture, there was talk about it.

Anjali on what roles she gets

Anjali said, "I can say from my experience that nobody was ready to see me as a lead or playing the heroine. I'm doing that on the web, and in other spaces, but I'm not doing that in the film yet for the larger audiences to come to the theatre. Nobody ever questioned like when a Govinda and Hrithik Roshan, who looked very different but I love both of them, I maybe love Govinda much more. But nobody would ask him or call him a plus-size actor. Nobody would Rishi Kapoor a plus size actor, he is an actor. But for a woman, I'm always called Anjali Anand-a plus sized actor."

Anjali on male and female actors being treated differently

She added, "I think the acceptance for women in this space...I love a Chandni where Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna, who all look different, are together. Nobody has questioned them. Why? Because they are men. But when a woman does something, a Silk Smitha character Vidya Balan is playing, then it's like a hoo-ha, 'OMG, look at her stomach, why? Why have we never asked men, 'Is he a plus-sized actor?' Have you ever seen someone call a man plus-sized actor? No. So why am I being called one?"

About Anjali's career

Anjali is known for television shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. She made her Hindi film debut with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She was also part of Untag, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Bell Bottom, Bun Tikki and Raat Jawaan Hai.

About Dabba Cartel

The show follows five ordinary women and how their low-key dabba service spirals into an unexpected venture: a high-stakes drug delivery operation. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Sai Tamhankar, and Lillete Dubey. Dabba Cartel premiered on Netflix on February 28.