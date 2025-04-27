Ground Zero box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi film witnesses slight growth, crosses 3 crore

Ground Zero box office collection day 2: The Emraan Hashmi-starrer witnessed a slight growth in its earnings on Friday, the second day of the film's release. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹3 crore in two days. Ground Zero has been directed by Tejas Deoskar. (Also Read | Ground Zero movie review: Emraan Hashmi's well-made thriller drags slightly but pays off well) Ground Zero box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi in a still from the film.

Ground Zero domestic box office

According to the report, Ground Zero earned ₹1.15 crore on day one. It collected ₹1.90 crore nett in India, as per early estimates, on day two. So far, the film has earned ₹3.05 crore. Even though it saw a spike, the film collected much less than what Emraan's 2023 film Selfiee, with Akshay Kumar, earned. It had collected ₹3.8 crore nett in India on second day of release, as per Sacnilk.com.

Emraan's last film, Tiger 3, which released the same year, had earned ₹59.25 crore nett in India, according to Sacnilk.com. His 2021 film Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan had earned only ₹65 lakh on day two of its release, as reported by Sacnilk.com.

About Ground Zero

The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The action-thriller also stars Sai Tamhankar and Zoya Hussain in prominent roles. Ground Zero made history by becoming the first film to have its red carpet premiere in Srinagar in 38 years.

Ground Zero chronicles the story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament and Akshardham Temple.

Why Tejas cast Emraan

Recently, the film's director, Tejas Deoskar, shared his working experience with Emraan and why he decided to cast him in Ground Zero. In a conversation with news agency ANI, he shared that his first choice was Emraan, “When you start writing the script, visualising the script, you start also seeing the actor in it.”

"And the reason why I thought Emraan could be a choice because he brings in a certain level of novelty because he's not done a role in uniform. Nobody has expected him to be a soldier or an officer, so I thought that I can bring in a new perspective from a casting point of view," he had added.