Gulmohar trailer: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee headline this drama about fractured family relationships

The drama Gulmohar revolves around three generations of a family who have all drifted apart over the years. The Hindi film's trailer, directed by Rahul V Chittella, features Sharmila Tagore as the matriarch Kusum Batra who decides to sell the family home Gulmohar and relocate to Pondicherry. Her announcement causes a ripple in the family, leaving her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) unsettled and her grandson (Suraj Sharma) seeking to be more independent. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore on returning to films: Not looking to work just for the heck of it as that part of me is over)

Gulmohar also stars Simran as Arun's wife along with other cast members Amol Palekar, Kaveri Seth and Utsavi Jha. Along with the distant father-son relationship, the trailer also hints that a family secret about their late father's will could break apart the family even more than the distance between Delhi and Pondicherry.

The screenplay of Gulmohar has been co-written by Arpita Mukherjee and Rahul, while the film's score has been composed by Siddhartha Khosla. The Emmy-nominated composer has scored music on the American shows This Is Us and Only Murders in the Building. Gulmohar will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar March 3.

Rahul, who is making his directorial debut with Gulmohar, said in a statement, “Times are changing, people’s outlook towards the world and especially towards their families is also constantly changing and evolving. My co-writer, Arpita Mukherjee, and I were keen to explore this reality in a narrative format. The movie is for audiences of all ages to experience love and togetherness with our Batra family. Sharmila ji, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Utsavi Jha looked and felt like a real family. Gulmohar is created with a lot of love and hoping the audiences embrace it with the same love on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Veteran actor Sharmila is making her comeback to films after 13 years. She was last seen in Danish Aslam's Break Ke Baad (2010) with Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan. Meanwhile, Manoj was last seen in the Zee5 film, Dial 100, and also has the films Despatch and Joram. Suraj's last Hindi film was Phillauri (2017) alongside Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. He was last seen in the Netflix film Wedding Season and is a series regular on the Disney+ Hotstar series How I Met Your Father.

