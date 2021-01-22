IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gurmeet Choudhary’s 2021 plans: My goal is to do five films this year
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will see seen in horror film, The Wife.
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary will see seen in horror film, The Wife.
bollywood

Gurmeet Choudhary’s 2021 plans: My goal is to do five films this year

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary says he wants to be more visible and needs to work back-to-back for his fans. He further adds that with OTT platforms, there’s a lot of scope.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:05 PM IST

Ever since he made his Bollywood debut in 2015, Gurmeet Choudhary has preferred to do just one film a year, something that he calls a “conscious” choice, as he didn’t want to divert his focus on multiple projects. But the actor has had a change in stance now.

“I’m reading a lot of scripts. This year, I’ve sworn to myself that I’ll do five films. People complain a lot that I’m very choosy. Choosy hona padta hain if one wants to work with good filmmakers. But this year, my resolution and goal is to do five films. I’m preparing for that and I’m very close to achieving that I feel,” shares Choudhary.

So has this resolve to do more work anything to do with 2020 being such a washout for everyone in the film industry, including him?

“Last year a lot of our work got affected. We were just about managing everything. Now we shouldn’t even count 2020 because we were all sitting at home. There’s no point considering it to be part of our calendar,” says the 36-year-old, who became a household name after starring in TV show Ramayan and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi.

Sharing the actual reason as to why he wants to kick up the momentum of his career, Choudhary says it is because his fans have want to see a lot more of him on screen and have even been requesting him to take up more work.

“People are like, ‘My wife is a big fan, my girlfriend is a big fan’ and add that they want to see more of me. I think I need to work back-to-back for them. That’s the biggest reason behind this decision. I want to be more visible. Now that the OTT platforms are here, sab khul gaya hai ab opprtuinitie wise. There is a lot of scope,” explains the actor, who has starred in films such as Khamoshiyan (2015) Wajah Tum Ho(2016), Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana (2017) and Paltan (2018).

While he’s hopeful about 2021, Choudhary does not want to dismiss last year as a total waste.

“For me, 2020 was quite good and eventful. I shot a film, The Wife and it will release this year. I also contracted Covid-19. I also travelled to Dubai, so it was more or less fine,” he concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Renuka Shahane is working on a book, which is a tongue-in-cheek look at the life in the 80s and is writing two screenplays too. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Renuka Shahane is working on a book, which is a tongue-in-cheek look at the life in the 80s and is writing two screenplays too. (Photo by Sarang Gupta/Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Renuka Shahane: I want my women to talk about things not related to men or romance!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:01 PM IST
She feels OTT platforms push the envelope contentwise, without thinking about the economic viability
READ FULL STORY
Close
Be it Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, there are a number of fresh pairing on screen that film lovers are looking forward to.
Be it Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, there are a number of fresh pairing on screen that film lovers are looking forward to.
bollywood

Fresh on-screen pairings in Bollywood to look out for in 2021

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:48 PM IST
From Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar-Manushi Chhillar to Mrunal Thakur-Shahid Kapoor, check out the fresh on-screen couples that would be seen on the big screen this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara Bhasker has strong political opinions.
Swara Bhasker has strong political opinions.
bollywood

Swara says she doesn't believe in ‘bullying' others into having a political view

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Swara Bhasker said that though she has strong political views, she believes in 'live and let live' and would not force someone else to have an opinion on things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal called Madam Chief Minister one of Richa Chadha's best performances till date,
Ali Fazal called Madam Chief Minister one of Richa Chadha's best performances till date,
bollywood

Ali Fazal says Richa Chadha has ‘outdone’ herself in Madam Chief Minister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:07 PM IST
Ali Fazal praised Richa Chadha's performance in Madam Chief Minister, calling it one of her best till date. See her reply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Bhatt made a return to direction with Sadak 2.
Mahesh Bhatt made a return to direction with Sadak 2.
bollywood

Mahesh Bhatt won't be involved in Vishesh Films' future, brother Mukesh says

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Vishesh Films will henceforth be run by Mukesh Bhatt's children. His brother, Mahesh Bhatt, has surrendered his position as Creative Consultant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The late Irrfan Khan's wife and son at a special screening, conducted in his honour at IFFI Goa.
The late Irrfan Khan's wife and son at a special screening, conducted in his honour at IFFI Goa.
bollywood

Irrfan's wife gives stirring speech at IFFI: 'First time I've come out of home'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:11 PM IST
  • Irrfan Khan's son and wife, Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, attended a special screening in his honour at IFFI Goa. Sutapa delivered a stirring speech, Babil shared pictures.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Richa Chadha says anger over Madam Chief Minister is misdirected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Richa Chadha said that the anger over Madam Chief Minister, while understandable, is misdirected. The film is at the centre of a controversy for its representation of the Dalit community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
Priyanka Chopra made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
bollywood

Priyanka talks about VP Kamala Harris on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra had the perfect answer when Stephen Colbert asked her to share her thoughts on Kamala Harris becoming the first female vice president of the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan with niece Ayat.
Salman Khan with niece Ayat.
bollywood

Salman Khan dances with niece Ayat on Antim set, watch adorable video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Arpita Khan shared an adorable video of her daughter, Ayat, dancing with Salman Khan. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranjeet played villain roles in most of his films.
Ranjeet played villain roles in most of his films.
bollywood

Ranjeet says he was kicked out of his home after debut film. This is why

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Veteran actor Ranjeet, who is known for playing villainious roles, said that he was thrown out of his house after the release of his debut film Sharmeelee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan has posted on importance of colour pink.
Shah Rukh Khan has posted on importance of colour pink.
bollywood

Shah Rukh shares cryptic post about the colour 'pink'; is this his Pathan look?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new social media post, about how the world can be made a better place. But is this his Pathan look?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan in Maldives.
Sara Ali Khan in Maldives.
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan does aerial yoga even during her holiday in Maldives, watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh and her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan are on a holiday in Maldives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neetu Kapoor has shared a video of some of the best moments she shared with Rishi Kapoor.
Neetu Kapoor has shared a video of some of the best moments she shared with Rishi Kapoor.
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor revisits precious memories with Rishi Kapoor on 41st anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their 41st wedding anniversary with a beautiful montage of their moments together.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Friday marks 87th birth anniversary of Vijay Anand.(Twitter)
Friday marks 87th birth anniversary of Vijay Anand.(Twitter)
bollywood

Vijay Anand was frustrated when he retired from filmmaking, reveals son

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Vijay Anand, who would have turned 87 on Friday, was the CBFC chief for sometime, but his son now says he was unhappy with censorship and quit filmmaking due to the frustration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mugdha Godse with boyfriend Rahul Dev
Mugdha Godse with boyfriend Rahul Dev
bollywood

Mugdha Godse dismisses 14-year age difference with boyfriend Rahul Dev

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Mugdha Godse has been in a relationship with Rahul Dev for more than seven years now. She is not bothered by the 14-year age difference between them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP