Gurmeet Choudhary’s 2021 plans: My goal is to do five films this year

Ever since he made his Bollywood debut in 2015, Gurmeet Choudhary has preferred to do just one film a year, something that he calls a “conscious” choice, as he didn’t want to divert his focus on multiple projects. But the actor has had a change in stance now.

“I’m reading a lot of scripts. This year, I’ve sworn to myself that I’ll do five films. People complain a lot that I’m very choosy. Choosy hona padta hain if one wants to work with good filmmakers. But this year, my resolution and goal is to do five films. I’m preparing for that and I’m very close to achieving that I feel,” shares Choudhary.

So has this resolve to do more work anything to do with 2020 being such a washout for everyone in the film industry, including him?

“Last year a lot of our work got affected. We were just about managing everything. Now we shouldn’t even count 2020 because we were all sitting at home. There’s no point considering it to be part of our calendar,” says the 36-year-old, who became a household name after starring in TV show Ramayan and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi.

Sharing the actual reason as to why he wants to kick up the momentum of his career, Choudhary says it is because his fans have want to see a lot more of him on screen and have even been requesting him to take up more work.

“People are like, ‘My wife is a big fan, my girlfriend is a big fan’ and add that they want to see more of me. I think I need to work back-to-back for them. That’s the biggest reason behind this decision. I want to be more visible. Now that the OTT platforms are here, sab khul gaya hai ab opprtuinitie wise. There is a lot of scope,” explains the actor, who has starred in films such as Khamoshiyan (2015) Wajah Tum Ho(2016), Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana (2017) and Paltan (2018).

While he’s hopeful about 2021, Choudhary does not want to dismiss last year as a total waste.

“For me, 2020 was quite good and eventful. I shot a film, The Wife and it will release this year. I also contracted Covid-19. I also travelled to Dubai, so it was more or less fine,” he concludes.