Hania Aamir breaks silence on fake quote on Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides'

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, actor Hania Aamir was among the several Pakistani celebs whose Instagram accounts were blocked in India. Amidst this, the actor has stepped forward to address the situation and clarify that a viral post attributing a controversial statement to her is entirely false. Also read: Fawad Khan, Atif Aslam’s Instagram still visible in India after Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan’s accounts get blocked Hania Aamir was also among the first Pakistani celebrities to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam.

Hania breaks her silence

Hania took to social media to address a viral post that falsely attributed quotes to her. The fake post claimed she was speaking out about the ban on Pakistani artists in India and the restriction of their Instagram accounts, and that she was requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the actions against them.

The actor took to social media to clarify her statement on Instagram. While her account is not visible in India, the statement has found its way into the virtual world.

She wrote, “Recently, a statement has been falsely attributed to me and is being widely circulated on social media. I want to address this directly: I did not make this statement, and I do not endorse or align with the words being linked to me. It is entirely fabricated and misrepresents who I am and what I believe”.

Hania added, “That being said, this is a deeply sensitive and emotional time. My heart goes out to the innocent lives lost and the families affected by the recent tragedy. Pain like this is real, and it deserves empathy-not politicisation. In times like these, it's easy to let emotions cloud our judgment, but we must remember: the actions of extremists do not represent an entire nation or its people. Assigning blame without proof only deepens divides and distracts from the real need for compassion, justice, and healing”.

“To my beloved supporters, your love means everything to me. I kindly ask everyone to check the truth before sharing and to approach these difficult times with kindness and clarity. Let us honor those impacted by choosing empathy, truth, and togetherness. I remain committed to spreading positivity and respect in all that I do. With sincere condolences and hope for peace,” she concluded.

Hania’s Instagram account gets blocked in India

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, several Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, have had their Instagram accounts restricted in India. The account of many popular Pakistani actors and content creators shows up a 'Account not available' message when accessed by users from India. "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content," Instagram says on these accounts.

Other Pakistani celebrities whose Instagram accounts have been blocked in India are Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly. Earlier, several reports quoted that Hania has been replaced in Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 after Pahalgam attack.

About the Pahalgam attack

On April 22, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the woods and targeted tourists on the Baisaran grassland near Pahalgam. Twenty-six people, 25 of them tourists, were killed in the attack.