Hansal Mehta calls for investigation of ‘predatory behaviour’ in film industry after allegations against Pratik Shah

Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah faced serious allegations of abuse and inappropriate conduct on Friday. Now filmmaker Hansal Mehta has called for a ‘thorough investigation’ of predatory behaviour by men in positions of power. The directors behind films like Shahid and Citylights shared a long note on X (formerly Twitter) to comment on how there needs to be accountability and victims cannot suffer in silence. (Also read: Dharma Productions addresses abuse allegations against Homebound DoP: 'Our internal committee didn't receive complaints') Hansal Mehta shared that a thorough investigation must be in place.

What Hansal said

In his X post, Hansal began, “Abuse thrives in silence. It festers in fear. Predatory behaviour by men in positions of power must be investigated thoroughly, and if found true, must be called out — unequivocally, and without delay. For too long, predators have weaponised influence, privilege, and fear to silence survivors. That silence must be broken.”

He went on to add, “But let’s be clear — abuse of power is not confined to one gender. Women in positions of authority, too, have inflicted harm. Abuse has many forms. It is not always sexual. Mental, emotional and psychological abuse can be just as scarring. Just as violating. Workspaces — especially creative ones — often cloak toxicity in the name of ‘passion’ or ‘genius.’ That must stop. No art, no film, no script is worth the cost of someone’s safety or sanity.”

‘Let no power be above decency’

The note further read, “Victims need voice. They need redress. They need a system that listens — and acts. Accountability is not cancel culture. It is culture correction. We owe it to ourselves, and to those who come after us, to make our spaces safer. Cleaner. Kinder. Call out the predators. Call out the habitual abuser. Hold them accountable. Let no power be above decency.”

On Friday, Hansal had released a statement via his Instagram Stories saying, “Serious allegations of predatory behaviour have emerged against cinematographer Pratik Shah. These must be hard. Because if they aren’t, like so many before, this too will fade – and once again, predatory behaviour will be forgiven in the name of art.”

He added, “I say this with a sense of deep scepticism- because hypocrisy is everywhere. Predators will flourish, as they always have. Abusers will be celebrated for their ‘art’. And the survivors? They'll be left to carry their trauma alone, trying to make sense of their shattered careers and stolen safety.”

Pratik Shah deleted his Instagram account after allegations surfaced on social media. He is yet to respond to the allegations in a statement. He shot Homebound, the only Indian feature film which was screened at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.