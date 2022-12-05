Hansika Motwani shares her first pic on Instagram after Rajasthan wedding with Sohael Kathuriya. See here

Actor Hansika Motwani has shared her first post after her wedding with businessman Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Hansika posted a photo giving her fans a glimpse of her hand. (Also Read | Inside pics, videos from Hansika Motwani's lavish, dreamy wedding with Sohael Kathuriya)

In the close-up picture, Hansika kept her hands together as she displayed her mehendi, wedding ring and chooda (red bangles worn by new brides). Hansika rested her arms on an off-white sheet in the photo. Though she didn't caption the post, Hansika tagged Sohael and added a red heart emoji.

Hansika and Sohael tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace in a private ceremony on Sunday. The wedding ceremonies took place in the presence of friends and family members. For the special day, Hansika wore a red lehenga while Sohael opted for a cream sherwani. Several videos and pictures of the couple during the ceremony were shared by fan accounts on social media platforms.

A source told Hindustan Times about Hansika's work and their honeymoon, “She’ll head back to work on December 6 and already has a brand shoot lined-up on that and the next day. They’ve picked a very magical destination, and go to catch the magic of Northern Lights on their honeymoon. So, the break for the vacation will only happen at the end of the month after she has wrapped up all her pending work. In all likelihood, they’ll ring in the New Year on their honeymoon, and usher in the new beginning with 2023.”

The bride and groom, after having a Mata Ki Chowki in Mumbai, flew to Jaipur for other functions. They hosted a Sufi night, a pre-wedding all-themed party, a haldi as well as a mehendi ceremony.

Hansika debuted on TV as a popular child artist in a popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She was a part of the blockbuster Koi Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial Desamuduru.

