IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career

On Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday (February 25), we take a look at how his career panned over the past 18 years, the highs, the lows and the new phase.
READ FULL STORY
By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:45 PM IST

In terms of sheer talent, Shahid Kapoor is right up there. Starting off as a background dancer, the actor graduated to music videos and films, and has since impressed the audiences with his range and intensity. On his 40th birthday (February 25), we take a look at how his career panned over the past 18 years, the highs, the lows and the new phase.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met (2007).
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jab We Met (2007).

Romance-ing streak

One major aspect of Shahid’s career has been the number of romantic movies that he has been a part of, and he has done it with moderate to good success rate. Some of his most notable works in this genre include his debut Ishq Vishk (2003), Vivah (2006), Jab We Met (2007) and his last Kabir Singh (2019).

“I didn’t know that he was Pankaj Kapur’s son when I worked with him on Ishq Vishk. He was hardworking and good at his job. He has really done wonders with the genre of romantic film throughout his career,” says filmmaker Ken Ghosh, who has also worked with him in Fida (2004).

Shahid Kapoor’s film Shaandaar (2015) was not a success.
Shahid Kapoor’s film Shaandaar (2015) was not a success.

Roller coaster career graph

The actor’s talent and hard work have always been commended, but his inconsistency with his films at the box office is also something that can’t be ignored. However, even after the string of flops, Kapoor is one actor who has always managed to come out and come back stronger every time.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh notes, “Shahid has had many bad patches in his career; he’s one actor who has seen many flops in his career. But the best thing about him is how he has always managed to make a strong comeback. That’s what a star is all about.”

He played the role of a troubled drug-addict rockstar in Udta Punjab.
He played the role of a troubled drug-addict rockstar in Udta Punjab.

Bold and Experimental

Shahid is also one of the very few actors in Bollywood, who has consistently experimented with his roles. From a double role as a lisper and a stutter in Kaminey (2009), to troubled Kashmiri boy in Haider (2014), a drug addict rockstar in Udta Punjab (2016) to a Rajput prince in Padmaavat (2018), he has aced all of them.

His Batti Gul Meter Chali director, Shree Narayan Singh says, “More than growth, I see a process of realisation in Shahid’s trajectory over the years. He has not only stayed true to his initial potential but has taken his career arc upwards enhancing it continually by adding nuances to his natural ability. He has matured both as a human and as an actor simultaneously.”

Shahid Kapoor’s last film, Kabir Singh was a massive box office success.
Shahid Kapoor’s last film, Kabir Singh was a massive box office success.

A new chapter with Kabir Singh

Hailed by many as his most outstanding and career best performance, Kapoor’s career got a huge boost with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh, an adaptation of the filmmaker’s Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. The film did catapult him overnight into the ranks of the top actors in the Hindi film industry. Post that he’s set to star in another Telugu remake, Jersey, besides making his web debut.

“Kabir Singh changed the way Shahid is looked at as an actor. He became a box office disrupter with it and I’m sure that he’s going to carry on this momentum in his upcoming films,” notes film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts after a social media user criticises her ball-shaped dress.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra slams troll who asked 'what's the point of having a figure?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:00 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacted to a social media user criticised her now-viral ball-shaped outfit. Earlier, Priyanka shared a bunch of memes inspired by her dress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
Actor Sanya Malhotra began her career in Hindi films with Dangal in 2016.
bollywood

Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Actor Sanya Malhotra, who turns year older on February 25, talks about returning to her home town to celebrate the day, and entering the fifth year of her stint in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
Actor Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday on February 25.
bollywood

Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: The evolution, the many facets of his career

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:45 PM IST
On Shahid Kapoor’s 40th birthday (February 25), we take a look at how his career panned over the past 18 years, the highs, the lows and the new phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
Ayushmann Khurrana with his fans in Shillong.
bollywood

Ayushmann's fans gatecrash Shillong hotel, actor makes sure to meet them. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:26 PM IST
  • Ayushmann Khurrana made sure to interact with his fans in Shillong by promptly coming down to meet them after they gathered at his Shillong hotel. Watch here
READ FULL STORY
Close
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
The late Sardool Sikander performs with Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra in his arms.
bollywood

Kapil Sharma shares video of newborn Anayra in late Sardool Sikander's arms

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • After the death of singer Sardool Sikander on Wednesday, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a video from his daughter Anayra's first Lohri, when Sardool gave his blessings to the baby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
  • The teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released on Wednesday. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi poster gets love from Katrina, Ranbir's sister

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • Alia Bhatt shared a new poster of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster received love from many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh , Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
Masaba Gupta has not officially confirmed being in a relationship with Satyadeep Misra.
bollywood

Masaba posts sneaky pic of rumoured boyfriend Satyadeep, he calls her 'stalker'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Satyadeep Misra has an 'early AM stalker' and it is none other than his rumoured girlfriend, Masaba Gupta. See the sneaky photo she took of him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
Nora Fatehi is known for her hit dance numbers Dilbar, Garmi, and others.
bollywood

Nora turns emotional as she recalls traumatic days as struggler in Bollywood

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • Actor Nora Fatehi in an emotional interview recalled the difficulties that she faced as a struggler in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty is rumoured to be in a relationship with KL Rahul.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty stuns on magazine cover, KL Rahul thinks she looks angelic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Athiya Shetty posed on the cover on a magazine and her rumoured boyfriend, KL Rahul, complimented her on it. However, he chose to let emojis do the talking for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor is shooting for back-to-back projects and doesn’t have even one day free till April 2022.
The actor is shooting for back-to-back projects and doesn’t have even one day free till April 2022.
bollywood

Manoj Bajpayee: I am against boycotts or bans

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:00 PM IST
The actor feels creative liberty and dissent should be respected and banning doesn’t do any good to industry or society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
Disha Patani performing gymnastics.
bollywood

Disha shares a glimpse of her gymnastics, Tiger drops a candid comment

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Disha Patani has shared a video from her gymnastics session and Tiger Shroff was among the many who praised the actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tanu Weds Manu released on February 25, 2011.
Tanu Weds Manu released on February 25, 2011.
bollywood

10 years of Tanu Weds Manu: Director Aanand L Rai says, ‘The film gave me my identity in Bollywood’

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Taking a trip down memory lane, filmmaker Aanand L Rai says every single day on the set was enjoyable and not for once did he think about what would eventually happen to the film upon its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role.
bollywood

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who was the woman Alia Bhatt will play in Bhansali's film?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is among the most anticipated Bollywood films this year. Ahead of teaser release, here's knowing who the real woman was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
Actor Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a boy they named Ved.
bollywood

Sumeet Vyas recalls throwing chair in anger after colleague was disrespected

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:21 PM IST
  • Actor Sumeet Vyas has said that because of his determination to demand dignity on set, he has found himself having a few altercations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP