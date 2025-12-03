Happy Patel announcement: Aamir Khan beats up Vir Das over his ‘flop’ spy film, for bringing up Laal Singh Chaddha

An announcement video for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was released on Wednesday, which sees producer Aamir Khan beating up Vir Das for making a ‘flop’ spy film in his directorial debut. The hilarious video also sees Vir being asked to stick to stand-up comedy and being chided for turning into an ‘item girl’. Take a look. Aamir Khan hilariously chides Vir Das for turning 'item girl' in Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

Vir Das gets beaten up by Aamir Khan over Laal Singh Chaddha

The video begins with Aamir beating up Vir while getting frustrated about how he made ‘one flop film’, and suddenly, everyone always brings it up. It soon cuts back in time to show how Aamir is already frustrated with Vir for making a supposedly flop spy film that doesn’t have decent action or a love track.

He mentions how the film’s romance is all about the heroine slapping him, and Vir responds that everybody loves dominance in 2025. He’s then asked why he decided to turn into an ‘item girl’ himself instead of having a proper special number, as Aamir asked. Vir also tells him he made an offbeat film, but Aamir claims he says that just in interviews. When Vir brings up Laal Singh Chaddha being a flop, he even gets beaten up for it.

But to their surprise, the audience comes out clapping, and Aamir pretends everything is alright. He also pretends that everything he chided Vir for was actually his idea all along. As for the film itself, a small glimpse hints cameos by Aamir and Imran Khan. “Oh yes! Can't wait!!!” read one comment under the announcement video, while another wrote, “Alright now I am really excited!!”

About Happy Patel

Aamir Khan Productions is producing the quirky spy film Happy Patel, which stars Vir Das and Mona Singh. The film also marks Vir’s directorial debut. The film’s announcement video ends by revealing the release date. Happy Patel will be released in theatres on 16 January 2026.