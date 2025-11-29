Vir Das raises concern about Mumbai's worsening AQI with a song: 'Bandra Worli sea link I can't see either side'

The residents of Mumbai have been facing a thick blanket of smog, low visibility and discomfort this week. Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit the severe category. Now actor and comedian Vir Das has voiced his concerns on the AQI of Mumbai in a song that he composed, wrote and sang. He posted it on his Instagram account, pinpointing the daily struggles of people living in the city. Vir Das sang a hilarious song about the AQI levels in Mumbai.

Vir's AQI song

In the video, Vir was seen singing to the camera with what seemed to be a ukulele. "Woke up this morning and I took a little breath. God showed up because he thought that I was dead. I was like, hang on, bro, it's because of the smoke. It's just life inside of a desi Metro! AQI!" he sang.

He went to add, "**** m life. And I really try to keep the spirit of Mumbai…Smoke is wrong, we can't see eye to eye/ And my throat is dry/Bandra-Worli sea link I can't see either side... Builders building every day. Do we need 9000 BHKs?"

“If your kids are locked in a room, you hear bulldozers boom! Dadaji is like, let me die beta, it's not too soon. Mere lungs hai bund (My lungs are closed), it's no fun. If your customers are dead, who will buy your flat? AQI, AQI, let me die. This smoke is making me choke. Why can't we see eye to eye? AQI,” he sang on further, ending with coughing noises.

Vir captioned the post: “A.Q.I.YAI YAIII! Woke up, took a breath, jammed this."

About the Mumbai AQI situation

In Mumbai, additional government pleader Jyoti Chavan told the HC on Thursday that air pollution has worsened due to the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia two days back. The court discarded the volcanic ash argument. "Even before this eruption, if one stepped out, visibility was poor," the court said, as per news agency PTI

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), over the last week, has issued more than 50 stop-work notices to construction sites for failing to follow guidelines that mandate the installation of AQI sensors and water sprinklers, among other measures, to contain dust pollution. Two monitoring squads are inspecting construction sites at the ward level.