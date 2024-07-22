Mumbai, Actor Saiee Manjrekar, daugher of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, says she is embracing her girl-next-door image till directors start seeing her in different roles. Happy with the work I'm doing, says Saiee Manjrekar

The actor, who has featured in films such as "Dabangg 3”, Telugu feature “Ghani”, bilingual film “Major”, next stars in “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha” where she plays the younger version of Tabu's character.

"The whole girl-next-door thing comes purely on the basis that I’m too young... As I experience things in life, it will automatically start showing or people will see something different in me and cast me in different roles.

"If I can bank on the girl-next-door roles till then, I would love to do that. When the time comes, I’ll break out and do something else. I’m pretty open to things but I’m happy with the work I’m doing,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Saiee, 22, said she looks her journey in the industry as a "race" though it probably is not the best way to look at it.

"Everyone is running towards the finish line. I feel the end goal for everyone is the same, but someone might be running downhill or uphill. Everyone has a different journey but you got to live through them and experience things and see where you want to be,” she said.

“Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, is a musical romance drama. The Neeraj Pandey-directed movie revolves around a couple played by Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who separates when the former is jailed for murder. They cross paths after 20 years later.

Reflecting on her experience working with Tabu, Saiee said, “I feel Tabu ma’am’s ease with which she goes about a scene is really inspiring. She is so easy and natural in front of the camera and that inspires me a lot.”

Also starring Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha”, is set to release on August 2.

The film is presented by NH Studioz, and is a Friday Filmworks production and is produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak , Sangeeta Ahir and Shital Bhatia.

