Haq box office collection day 2: Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi film sees growth, collects 5 crore

Haq box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's film Haq released in theatres on Friday and opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. Haq is inspired by the life and legal battle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark 1985 case led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Let us take a look at the film's box office performance so far. (Also read: Emotional Muslim woman kisses Yami Gautam's hand after watching Haq, thanks her for ‘giving her strength to fight’) Haq box office collection day 2: A still from the film featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam.

Haq box office update

According to the latest report on Sacnilk, Haq has collected ₹3.35 crore on its second day of release, based on early estimates. This is a marked growth in collections of the film, more than double its opening day, which stood at ₹1.75 crore. The total collection of the fim stands at ₹5.10 crore after 2 days.

Yami thanks fans

Several viewers who watched the film in theatres took to their X accounts to share their positive reviews of Haq. Yami reposed many such reviews on her feed, and wrote in one post, “I have worked really hard to reach a point where there is creative satisfaction & audience love . So I shall never get tired of saying these 2 words from the bottom of my heart to each 1 of you -‘THANK YOU’.”

The legal drama is inspired by the iconic Shah Bano Case, which paved the way for reforms for Muslim women with respect to divorce rights. It revolves around Shazia (Yami Gautam Dhar), a homely, uneducated woman who marries Abbas Khan (Emraan Hashmi), a successful advocate. One day, out of the blue, Abbas brings home a second wife. Not long after, he ends their marriage through triple talaq. Shazia’s legal fight for her rights forms the rest of the film. Haq, directed by Suparn S Varma, also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in prominent roles.