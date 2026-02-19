Hardik Pandya holds ‘princess’ Mahieka Sharma close in unseen romantic photo, dedicates sweet birthday post

On Thursday, Hardik took to Instagram and shared a cosy picture with Mahieka. In the photograph, the couple can be seen standing in an infinity swimming pool, embracing each other. The romantic image beautifully captured their chemistry. Alongside the picture, Hardik wrote, “Happy Birthday my princess.” Mahieka reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding a diamond emoji and an evil eye emoji. She also posted a glimpse of her birthday celebration, dressed in black and posing in front of a heart-shaped birthday cake.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has been making headlines not just for his performances on the field, but also for his personal life. Over the past year, the star all-rounder has been open about his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma , often sharing glimpses of their time together on social media. From romantic holidays to public appearances, the couple have gradually made their relationship more visible. Most recently, Hardik ensured that Mahieka’s birthday was a memorable one by sharing a heartfelt post that offered fans a peek into their special bond.

Recently, Hardik also spoke about how Mahieka helped him rediscover his passion for cricket. Speaking to JioHotstar, he said, “Mahieka helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions. There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours.” On Valentine’s Day, Hardik further expressed his love by getting a tattoo of Mahieka’s initial on his back.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s relationship In October 2025, Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka by sharing a series of holiday pictures featuring the two of them. He described her as his “11:11 wish,” making their romance official on social media.

Since then, the couple have not shied away from expressing their affection publicly. They were also rumoured to be engaged after a picture of Mahieka wearing a ring surfaced online. However, she later denied the engagement rumours. Hardik and Mahieka recently turned heads at an event honouring three World Cup-winning teams — the men’s team, the women’s team and the women’s blind team. It marked one of their most prominent public appearances together. The two were seen twinning in black outfits and walking hand-in-hand. During the event, Hardik also introduced Mahieka to Amitabh Bachchan.

Before dating Mahieka, Hardik was married to actor Natasa Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their son Agastya was born on 30 July 2020. They confirmed their separation in July last year after months of speculation.