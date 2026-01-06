Hardik Pandya sweetly introduces girlfriend Mahieka Sharma to Amitabh Bachchan, hugs the superstar. Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya attended the United in Triumph event hosted by Reliance in Mumbai on Monday evening. His girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, accompanied him to the event, which also featured celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan in attendance. A sweet video of Hardik introducing Mahieka to Amitabh is now circulating on social media. Mahieka Sharma accompanied her boyfriend Hardik Pandya and was introduced to Amitabh Bachchan at the Mumbai event. (AFP)

Hardik Pandya introduces girlfriend to Amitabh Bachchan

Hardik and Mahieka made heads turn at the event on Monday evening, which honoured the three World Cup-winning teams – the men’s team, the women's team, and the women’s blind team. This was one of their most public appearances together, with the couple posing for pictures on the red carpet. Hardik and Mahieka walked hand in hand, sharing smiles and warm glimpses through the evening. They even wore coordinated outfits in black.

The highlight of the evening for the fans, however, seems to be when Hardik introduced Mahieka to Amitabh. Numerous people on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have reshared the insider video that has surfaced of the moment. In the video, Hardik is seen sweetly introducing Mahieka to the star, and the duo shakes hands. The Bollywood actor and the cricketer even shared a warm hug in the moment.

About Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma

Hardik popped the question to dancer-actor Nataša Stanković in January 2020, and their first child, Agastya Pandya, was born in July of the same year. In February 2023, the couple renewed their wedding vows with a ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. However, in July 2024, the couple announced their separation.

In mid to late 2025, rumours began floating around that Hardik was dating model Mahieka. They were also spotted together at the airport later in the year. Their relationship was confirmed in October 2025 when the cricketer regularly shared pictures of the model on his Instagram from their vacation.