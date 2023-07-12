Harshvardhan Rane dating Sanjeeda Shaikh? He says rumours don't bother him

Harshvardhan Rane has responded to rumours of him dating Sanjeeda Shaikh and said that it is the job of journalists to write and he would still "hug them" irrespective of what they write about him. Harshvardhan and Sanjeeda have been reported to be dating each other. (Also Read | Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh divorced after nine years of marriage) Speculations about Sanjeeda Shaikha dating Harshvardhan Rane began when they were both holidaying in the Gir forests.

The rumours started after both the actors' social media posts suggested they were holidaying in the Gir forests around the same time.

Harshvardhan reacts to rumours

Harshvardhan told News18 in an interview, "It does not bother me because it is the job of journalists to write and they also have a weekly deadline and daily quota or target of stories to submit. I see them as humans who are trying to do a job, just like my job is to be in films. I respect my journey and effort too much and hence, I respect their process too. They can write anything about me. I would still hug them when I see them.”

He also said that Google records claim his height is 5'9 while he is actually six feet tall. However, he said he never bothered clarifying it as he likes it when people see him in real life and react to the difference.

What fuelled the rumours

Last month, Harshvardhan went to the Gir forests and shared pictures and videos from his vacation on Instagram. When fans found similarities between the background of his pictures and those posted by Sanjeeda, they started speculating that they were together. Sanjeeda had also shared a glimpse into her vacation and her daughter could also be seen in the posts.

After months of speculations and rumours, Sanjeeda saw the end of her nine-year-old marriage in 2021 when Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda got divorced. Their three-year-old daughter lives with Sanjeeda.

Harshvardhan's career

Harshvardhan Rane is best known for his roles in the popular TV series Left Right Left and films such as Sanam Teri Kasam and Taish. His recent outings include Taapsee Pannu-Vikrant Massey-starrer Haseen Dilruba. In Haseen Dillruba, Harshvardhan Rane plays the role of Neel Tripathi who falls for his cousin Rishu's (Vikrant Massey) wife Rani (Taapsee Pannu). Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON