Actor Harshvardhan Rane put his bike on sale to help those in need amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Harshvardhan Rane gets 3 oxygen concentrators delivered after selling his bike, thanks fans for support

  • Actor Harshvardhan Rane sold his Royal Enfield to procure oxygen concentrators for those in need amid the pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 01:53 PM IST

Actor Harshvardhan Rane sold his bike and got three oxygen concentrators delivered in Hyderabad. The actor had put his yellow Royal Enfield on sale to get some money to help those in need amid the pandemic.

On Thursday, Harshvardhan took to Instagram Stories to share an update with his fans. He posted a picture of his bike with 'sold' written on it. Underneath it, he wrote, "Good news! Thanks to your swift help and prompt offers on Instagram. 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon. Ps- I wouldn’t have been able to do without Instagram and your quick support."

Message shared by Harshvardhan.
Earlier, sharing a picture of his bike on Instagram, Harshvardhan had written, "Giving my motorcycle away in exchange for a few oxygen concentrators which we together can provide to people in need combatting covid. Please help me find good oxygen concentrators in hyderabad."

He had received a lot of appreciation from his fans for his kindness. "Man of dignity ethics , u did such a kind act by such an sacrifice, we know how much u luv ur bike, but what u did will be appreciate," wrote one person. "What a great deed!.......I know how attached you are to your motorcycles," wrote another.

Apart from Harshvardhan, Sonu Sood, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu, and many other actors have been helping people get the resources they need.

Harshvardhan was recently seen in the first season of the Zee5 series, Taish. The show was directed by Bejoy Nambiar and also starred Jim Sarbh and Pulkit Samrat.

