Harshvardhan Rane joins elite list of 100 Indians to conquer world’s largest cave in Vietnam. See pics

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is currently in the midst of filming his upcoming romantic action thriller Silaa, alongside co-stars Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra. Directed by Omung Kumar, the film is making news for its bold and breathtaking choice of shooting locations—most notably, Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave, the largest cave in the world. While filming Silaa in Son Doong Cave, Harshvardhan Rane completed the challenging expedition, becoming one of 100 Indians to do so.

Harshvardhan shared the news on Instagram

Amid the tight shoot schedule, Harshvardhan has reached a remarkable personal milestone. The Sanam Teri Kasam actor has officially become one of only 100 Indians to have successfully completed the Son Doong Cave Expedition, a challenging and rarely attempted journey through one of nature's grandest spectacles.

Taking to Instagram, Harshvardhan shared glimpses of the incredible adventure. The first photo shows him shirtless, flaunting his chiselled physique and six-pack abs, wearing blue trousers and an LED safety helmet deep inside the cave.

Another photo highlights the medal and certificate of appreciation awarded to him upon completing the expedition. The final image features the actor posing with his expedition guide, expressing his gratitude in the caption: “Amongst 100 Indians to ever complete this expedition! All thanks to this man in the last pic.”

Internet reacts

The post quickly drew admiration from fans and colleagues alike. Fans flooded the comments section with congratulations, calling his feat “inspiring,” “epic,” and “well-deserved.”

Director Omung said, "Let’s create history together." Omung's wife, Vanita Kumar, commented, “Congrats!! So, so proud. You guys simply rock! Men of steel! The best choice for our film. Your grit, determination and Omung’s vision, madness and perseverance is a deadly combination! You are creating history and magic altogether!”.

A fan commented, “Heartfelt congratulations to Harsh and the entire Silaa team for conquering the world's largest cave, Son Doong cave! Eagerly waiting to witness the breathtaking features of this natural wonder through your lens and Omung Kumar ji's vision. Lots of blessings and love.”