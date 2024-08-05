Has Shraddha Kapoor broken up with rumoured beau Rahul Mody? Stree 2 actor unfollows him and even his dog

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy with the pre-release promotions of her upcoming horror-comedy Stree 2. However, it seems all is not well in the actor's personal life. Shraddha's Instagram following list indicates the Stree 2 star has unfollowed her rumoured beau Rahul Mody along with his family and even his pet dog. Internet users reacted to a Reddit claim which shows Rahul's name missing from her Instagram ‘following’ list. (Also read: Aayi Nai: Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on board for follow-up to Aaj Ki Raat) Shraddha Kapoor unfollowed rumoured beau Rahul Mody ahead of Stree 2 release.

Fans react after Shraddha unfollows Rahul Mody

A user jokingly commented, “Rumour has it that she knocked his room's door few days ago but he texted her 'O Stree kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow).” Another user wrote, “Unfollowing the dog is a little too much.”

A fan defended Shraddha and wrote, “Because it was the dog's owner who was handling the account, and not the dog itself.” A user opined, “Dogs having instagram accounts is a bit too much.” While another person pointed out, “I just hope it’s not for Stree promotions or create hype. It will so low honestly.”

About Stree 2

Shraddha will be next reprising her unknown mysterious character in Stree 2. While the first installment dealt with the spirit of Stree, Stree 2 has a new villain called Sarkate, the evil monster who turned Stree into a ghost. Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Bannerjee will also be reprising their roles apart from Shraddha. The films recently released peppy tracks - Aaj Ki Raat and Aayi Nai are being praised by fans for their dance based theme. While Aaj Ki Raat featuring Tamannaah Bhatia is a ghazal themed dance song, Aayi Nai is a heartbreak song with groovy music. The latter is sung by Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh as it blends traditional music with modern party tracks.

Stree 2 will release on August 15. The Amar Kaushik directorial will clash with Joh Abraham's Vedaa, Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein and Vikram's Tamil action-thriller Thangalaan.