Have a peek inside Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra’s Los Angeles home as they host friends for dinner. See pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently hosted philanthropist and entrepreneur Pinky Reddy for dinner at their Los Angeles home. Pinky also shared a picture from the get-together, which also showed a glimpse of a never seen before corner of the actor's house. Also read: When Priyanka Chopra wanted to keep an abandoned baby girl but was told not to: 'My mother explained that we couldn't'

Sharing the picture, Pinky wrote on her Instagram page, “It was lovely to meet @priyankachopra @nickjonas in there beautiful home in Los angles for dinner #friendsforever #greathosts.”

The photo shows Nick in a printed blue shirt and white pants and Priyanka in a striped top and a colurful striped pyjamas. The couple posed with Pinky behind their couch in the living room. The room is separated from another area of the house with glass panels and doors. A framed quote is seen mounted on the wall, which caught the attention of the fans.

As Priyanka and Nick's fan accounts went on to share the picture, they couldn't stop gushing about the couple as well as their house. A fan wrote, “I also want to see the rest of that quoted picture, guess I will searching for it.” Another wrote, "Cuties!! They look soo good! I love these 2 so much! I have never been into any celeb couple before NP, they are a rare gem, and just admire this beautiful couple, beautiful souls. Its a treat when we get a glimpse of them." Many others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in January this year. She was born via surrogacy. They have named the child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka currently has several projects in pipeline. She has already wrapped up shooting for web series, Citadel. She also has It's All Coming Back To Me and Ending Things in her kitty. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

