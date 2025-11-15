Heartbroken Amitabh Bachchan mourns the loss of ‘dear family friend’ Kamini Kaushal: One by one they all are leaving us

Veteran Bollywood actor Kamini Kaushal died at the age of 98 on Thursday. The actor was known for her remarkable seven-decade-long career and memorable roles in films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Kabir Singh, Do Raaste and Neecha Nagar. Amitabh Bachchan penned a lengthy note on his blog to remember the actor, calling her a ‘dear family friend.’ Amitabh Bachchan shared that Kamini Kaushal was a friend of his mother.

Amitabh began in his blog, “… and another loss .. a dear family friend of the days of yore .. when there was no partition .. Kamini Kaushal ji .. legendary artist, an icon, who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained, with us till the very last .. her family and Maa ji’s families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre partition Punjab ..”

‘An era of great remembrance gone’

He added, “Kamini ji’s elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji .. they were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like minded friends .. the elder sister passed away regretfully in an accident, and as per the tradition of the times, in such an unfortunate situation, the sister of the deceased was married to the bereaved husband, her brother-in law ..”

“A most pleasant warm affectionate and talented artist, has left us .. at the age of 98 .. an era of great remembrance gone .. not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity .. One by one they all are leaving us .. a most sad moment, filled only now with condolence and prayer .. .. her legendary performances of those early days, now just memories ..” he concluded.

About Kamini Kaushal

Kamini began her film career when Chetan Anand cast her in Neecha Nagar (1946), which went on to win the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) at the Cannes Film Festival.

Over the years, she starred opposite iconic actors such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. In 1963, she transitioned to character roles and continued to shine in films such as Do Raaste, Prem Nagar, and Maha Chor. In the later years of her career, she appeared in blockbuster films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.