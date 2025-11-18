Helen joins Salman Khan in celebrating Salim Khan and Salma's 61st wedding anniversary. Watch

On Monday, veteran writer Salim Khan and his wife, Salma Khan, marked their 61st wedding anniversary with an intimate celebration attended by close friends and family. The couple was spotted arriving at Sohail Khan’s residence for the milestone evening, which saw Salman Khan, Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha and others joining in. Salman Khan celebrated parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan's 61st wedding anniversary.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan arrive for their wedding anniversary dinner

A paparazzo shared a video of Salim Khan and Salma Khan stepping out of their car as they arrived to celebrate with family. Salim’s second wife, actor Helen, also joined the celebrations. She posed for the cameras and waved at the paparazzi before heading inside.

Salman arrived for the celebration in his signature style. The actor sported an all-black look for the bash and waved at the paparazzi while stepping out of his car; however, he did not stop to pose. Zaheer Iqbal and Sonakshi Sinha also arrived for the celebration and were seen avoiding the photographers.

About Salim Khan and Salma Khan’s marriage

Salim married Salma (then Sushila Charak) in 1964, long before his rise to fame with classics such as Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewar. Together, they raised four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Alvira. Salim once revealed that before approaching her family, he used to meet Salma secretly until he felt the time was right. He also shared that Salma’s father initially objected to his religion, but the writer convinced him it would never be an issue in their marriage.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Salim recalled, “My wife loved the saat phere ritual and had seen her sister and cousin follow it. So I found a pandit in my locality and we completed the phere. We had a nikaah too, which is essentially a ritual that ascertains that you are not marrying under pressure or force.” Later, in 1981, Salim married actor Helen Richardson but did not divorce his first wife.

In August this year, a sweet video of Salim and Salma surfaced online, in which the veteran writer was seen feeding Salma with his hands. The clip, shared by Sohail Khan, melted hearts across the internet.