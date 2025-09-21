Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Hera Pheri 3 has to do justice to the first part, says director Priyadarshan: ‘I have to make sure that it is tolerable’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 02:37 pm IST

Director Priyadarshan opened up on helming Hera Pheri 3, which will reunite the fan favourite characters played by Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Hera Pheri 3, which will bring together Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The film has had its fair share of controversy, given Paresh’s sudden exit from the project, which shocked both fans and Akshay Kumar, who had acquired the rights to the franchise. Paresh confirmed his return and that the film is now back on track. He mentioned that the film will start shooting in February-March next year.

Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in a still from Hera Pheri.
What Priyadarshan said about Hera Pheri 3

Now, director Priyadarshan has opened up about Hera Pheri 3. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, he said, "I cannot tell if I am doing the third part, unless and until I can crack a film which has to do justice to the first instalment. The first part was born, but the third one shouldn’t let it die. If I am doing the film, I have to make sure that it is tolerable for people who watched the first part.”

‘If a good script doesn’t turn out…’

He added, “Unless and until I crack the full film, I will never attempt part three. If a good script doesn’t turn out to my conviction, I will not do the film. I have climbed certain heights in my career from where I don’t want to fall badly.”

In May this year, Paresh Rawal had announced his departure from the third instalment. Shortly after, Akshay Kumar—who is also producing the film through his banner Cape of Good Films—filed a lawsuit related to the project. However, Rawal later confirmed his return to the film

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri first released in 2000, introducing audiences to the iconic trio of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Rawal), Raju (Kumar), and Shyam (Shetty). The characters returned in the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri, directed by Neeraj Vora.

