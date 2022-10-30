Here's how Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha taught her to play golf, fans call it 'best thing on internet today'. Watch

Shilpa Shetty has shared a fun video from a game of golf which had her and her daughter Samisha on the filed. It shows Shilpa hitting the ball but it misses the hole. And its Samisha who comes forward to help her. She sits near the hole and slowly hits the ball inside. The two-year-old jumps in joy and celebrates her victory. Also read: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha copies her as they feed ducks in London

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “Teamwork makes the dream work! Sr. SSK and Jr. SSK working at it. #SSKjr #MotherDaughter #LittleHelperForLife #love #weekenddoneright #familytime #gratitude #blessed."

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, “Omg the cutest video on internet today and this Jr. SSK is truly a Star, little sunshine.” Another wrote, “But Mamma, Shamisha won the match for the team !” One more fan commented, “Child is fulfilling mumma's dream.” Many others called the video “sweet” and “cute”.

Shilpa and family are currently on a holiday. The actor recently recovered from a leg injury. In a post on Instagram, Shilpa revealed how Samisha played an important role in her recovery. Sharing a video from her physiotherapy session, she wrote, “For someone who’s a workaholic and a fitness addict like me, these past eight weeks have had its own share of frustration, anger, sadness, and helplessness. But, I found a very strong source of motivation to get better as quickly from my daughter. Having Samisha around me for every physiotherapy session. It was only as time passed that I realised how she was waiting eagerly for me to ‘be able to pick her up’ again. Those smiles, hugs, little sweet nothings, and kisses were all I needed on some days.”

This year, Shilpa saw the release of her film Nikamma. It also starred Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. She will now be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Indian Police Force. It will also mark her debut in the OTT space and also stars Sidharth Malhotra.

