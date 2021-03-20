IND USA
Hina Khan vacationing in Maldives.
tv

Hina Khan soaks in the ocean breeze and sets mercury soaring in white swimsuit. See pic

  • Hina Khan has shared some sizzling pictures from her Maldives vacation on Instagram. She is holidaying with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:38 AM IST

Hina Khan is currently making the most of her time in the Maldives where she is holidaying with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Since the latter is a photographer by profession, Hina makes sure she posts the best vacation pictures every time she flies to an exotic location.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Ocean Breeze at @kuramathiisland Loving it." Posing in the sun in a white swimsuit while standing on the edge of an infinity pool, Hina can be striking some cool poses for the camera.

Hina's fans loved her fresh pictures from the Maldives. Actor Priyanka Udhwani reacted, "Whaaat," with kiss-eye emojis. Actor Rahat Kazmi wrote, "Omg....Mind blowing," with fire and heart emojis. A fan called the post, "Hottness overloaded," whereas another called the actor "Hotness queen."

A day before, Hina had shared vibrant pictures of herself in a colourful skirt-blouse. She captioned the pictures, "Travel brings you more Power.. #TravelTherapy #MaldivianBlues This is my kind of happy place @kuramathiisland. Love it."

Hina had also shared pictures of herself from her trip on a seaplane. She posed in front of the parked seaplane in blue co-ords and captioned the post, "Travelling in style with the largest seaplane operator in the world. An experience you wouldn’t want to miss."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in animal print as she steps out with bestie Amrita Arora. See pic

Hina had also visited the Maldives with her parents and boyfriend at the end of last year. On being asked about travelling amid the pandemic, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "Honestly, there was a lot of fear. When you travel with family, you become so conscious because you know that one mistake will just take everything away. We were very active and conscious of the fact that we have to take a lot of care. We were sanitising everything that we touched; in the aircraft also, we sanitised the seats and the surroundings before sitting. We had our masks on every time. We took a lot of precautions."

