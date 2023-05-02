Gunning for stunning: A star-studded stylish night at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards

The most coveted style award show in the country will be returning for its 11th edition to celebrate excellence in the fields of fashion and glamour. And this time, Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish Awards is going to be bigger, grander and more stylish than ever. Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon, PV Sindhu, and Ricky Kej, will be adding star power to HT India’s Most Stylish Awards

The upcoming edition, to be held on May 7, with the theme Street Couture, will provide an ideal setting for a stylish extravaganza and see stars upping their game for fashion’s biggest night out in Mumbai. The award gala will honour India’s style icons from Bollywood, fashion, sports, business and other industries, in an evening filled with fun, frolic and sass.

Joining a host of other celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sushmita Sen and Kapil Sharma, will be Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon, sports icon PV Sindhu, and Grammy award-winner Ricky Kej, adding even more glamour and star power to the occasion.

Adding to the excitement will be renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, the style curator for the awards, showcasing his latest glamorous collection.

Since its maiden edition, the gala has made a name for itself by honouring global icons and celebrating their journeys in fashion. The glam quotient has always been at its zenith with the presence of distinguished guests at the event. Celebs, too, ensure they put their most fashionable foot forward for the event.

So make sure you don’t miss any updates on Volkswagen presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2023, co-powered by Ambience Group.