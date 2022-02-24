Honey Irani on Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's honeymoon plans: ‘Because of Covid, everything’s gone up and down’

As Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar settle into their married life after an intimate wedding, speculations have already started about their upcoming plans including those of a honeymoon. Farhan's mother Honey Irani has now revealed that the newlyweds might not be able to go to their post-wedding vacation anytime soon because of Farhan's packed schedule.

Also Read: Farhan poses with daughters at wedding; dances with Hrithik, Shabana

Honey said that Farhan and Shibani, who tied the knot on February 19, had a beautifully planned wedding where everyone close to the couple were in attendance. However, there are no definite plans for a wedding reception as opposed to some reports, and the honeymoon trip might also get delayed.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Honey said: “I don’t know if they are planning to go anywhere for a honeymoon as Farhan is starting his film very soon, so I really don’t know about that. They haven’t planned anything yet. Because of Covid everything has gone up and down, so let's see." Farhan is scheduled to direct road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which will have Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Asked about whether a wedding reception is planned in Mumbai, Honey Irani said: “No. Some friends have invited us for dinner, or the couple, those kinds of one or two days are going on but otherwise nothing more."

Earlier on Thursday, the bride's sister Anusha Dandekar welcomed her brother-in-law Farhan Akhtar to the family with a quirky post on Instagram. Anusha wrote alongside a series of pictures from the wedding, "As a sister dealing with Bridezilla was worth it because she became Cinderella in the end. Farhan we hand her over to you now! You can call us whenever you need help, we’ve changed our numbers though.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON