Tarun Mansukhani reacts to criticism for objectifying women in Housefull 5: 'My three lead boys are showing their butts'

Housefull 5 has been a commercial success at the box office but has also faced significant criticism for its portrayal of women. Viewers and critics have accused the film of objectifying female characters through overt sexual innuendos and revealing clothes. However, director Tarun Mansukhani has come out in the film's defence in a new interview. (Also read: Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani says he took long break from movies due to 'expensive, unpleasant' divorce) Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani has defended against criticism over misogyny and sexism in the film.

Tarun on misogyny in Housefull 5

In an interaction with Just Too Filmy, Tarun asserted that characters can be sexist and misogynistic, and that does not reflect his real-life beliefs.

"Every film, every frame of the character, is not the reflection of the director's life. The character is flawed, sure, but why can't he be flawed? Why can't he be misogynistic or sexist? That is who he is. A lot of people have told me a lot of things about girls being objectified. Dino Morea is shirtless all the time. Nobody says anything. My three lead boys are showing their butt. Cheeky, isn't it? But nobody says anything. It is as you wish to see it, and it is fine. As long as you feel about it, sure."

Regarding critics' criticism of the movie, the director said that it would have been better if they had discussed his technique or his style of telling a story.

"I wish they would criticise technique, my storytelling. I wish they criticised other departments they are meant to criticise. Right now, it seems more critical opinions come on a personal basis. I have a problem with people who turn around and say, 'Oh, don't watch this film'. Our industry is already going through turbulent times, don't find ways to make it worse," Tarun added.

About Housefull 5

Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, is a comedy whodunit about a murder on a cruise. The film has already crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide. It also stars Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa, and Soundarya Sharma.