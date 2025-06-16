Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani says he took long break from movies due to 'expensive, unpleasant' divorce

‘I went through an expensive divorce'

In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Tarun revealed that although Dostana was a huge hit and opened many opportunities for him, he could not take up the projects because of turbulence in his personal life.

"A lot happened in life. I went through a divorce. It wasn't a pleasant one. It was an expensive one for me, and life just took its own turns. I was not in a bandwidth or headspace to make a film. What I knew about that point in time is that I am in debt, and I don't need to sort that out. I didn't want to make a film, I'll make money or get paid for it. The moment I do that, it is tainted by that because I am making a film in fear. I am not going to be fun on that set either," Tarun said.

Tarun ended his nine-year marriage to Karuna in 2014. The couple, who had been together since childhood, filed for divorce by mutual consent. According to reports, their relationship began to face difficulties in 2011, leading to them living apart since 2012. Despite efforts from friends and family to reconcile, their differences became irreconcilable.

Tarun Mansukhani on Drive's failure

After Dostana, Tarun came back in 2019 and helmed Dharma Production's Drive, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film was criticised for its bad CGI, dubbing, and acting. Reportedly, Karan Johar was not happy with the film, which is why it didn't have a theatrical release and went straight to a Netflix release.

"I stand by Drive. Shah Rukh sir said once that you will have many hits in your career. It is the one that didn't really work that becomes your favourite because at the end of the day, that is the little weak one in your house, and you want to hold it close and give all the padding you can," Tarun said.

Tarun's Housefull 5, which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide. Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in a long-standing comedy franchise that began in 2010. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.