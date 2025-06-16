Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani says he took long break from movies due to 'expensive, unpleasant' divorce

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Jun 16, 2025 03:07 PM IST

Housefull 5 director Tarun Mansukhani says he faced personal challenges that hindered his filmmaking for nearly a decade after Dostana. 

Tarun Mansukhani was one of the most talked-about directors after making Dostana. However, the filmmaker didn't have a release for almost 10 years. The Housefull 5 director recently opened up about why he didn't work even after Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, and John Abraham were a massive hit. (Also read: Tarun Mansukhani defends Housefull 5 against claims of sexism, objectifying women: 'The actual plot is driven by women')

After a difficult divorce in 2014, Tarun Mansukhani returned with Drive in 2019 which received criticism but remains a project he cherishes.
After a difficult divorce in 2014, Tarun Mansukhani returned with Drive in 2019 which received criticism but remains a project he cherishes.

‘I went through an expensive divorce'

In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Tarun revealed that although Dostana was a huge hit and opened many opportunities for him, he could not take up the projects because of turbulence in his personal life. 

"A lot happened in life. I went through a divorce. It wasn't a pleasant one. It was an expensive one for me, and life just took its own turns. I was not in a bandwidth or headspace to make a film. What I knew about that point in time is that I am in debt, and I don't need to sort that out. I didn't want to make a film, I'll make money or get paid for it. The moment I do that, it is tainted by that because I am making a film in fear. I am not going to be fun on that set either," Tarun said.  

Tarun ended his nine-year marriage to Karuna in 2014. The couple, who had been together since childhood, filed for divorce by mutual consent. According to reports, their relationship began to face difficulties in 2011, leading to them living apart since 2012. Despite efforts from friends and family to reconcile, their differences became irreconcilable.

Tarun Mansukhani on Drive's failure

After Dostana, Tarun came back in 2019 and helmed Dharma Production's Drive, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The film was criticised for its bad CGI, dubbing, and acting. Reportedly, Karan Johar was not happy with the film, which is why it didn't have a theatrical release and went straight to a Netflix release.

"I stand by Drive. Shah Rukh sir said once that you will have many hits in your career. It is the one that didn't really work that becomes your favourite because at the end of the day, that is the little weak one in your house, and you want to hold it close and give all the padding you can," Tarun said.

Tarun's Housefull 5, which stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Bachchan, has crossed the 200 crore mark worldwide. Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in a long-standing comedy franchise that began in 2010. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
