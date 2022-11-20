Hrithik Roshan says 'there's no truth' to reports that he, Saba Azad are moving in together: 'Keep misinformation away'

Hrithik Roshan, on Sunday, posted a rare update about his personal life on social media. The actor took to Twitter to deny the speculations and several media reports that claimed that he and girlfriend Saba Azad are planning to move in together soon and have zeroed in on a house for the same. Hrithik and Saba have been dating for almost a year now. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad to live together in ₹100 cr Mumbai apartment: Report

Sharing a media report that stated, “lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to move in together soon,” Hrithik tweeted, “There is no truth to this.” The actor added that he understands the spotlight on his personal life as a public figure but advised against ‘misinformation’. His tweet further read, “As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job.”

As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job. https://t.co/jDBQF0OvdL — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 20, 2022

Fans of the actor responded with support for him and Saba. One fan replied, “Media publishing anything these days has really lost it's 80% credibility. Celebs are themselves coming to clear the rumours.” Another wrote, “We don’t even bother in such PR related reports.” Many fans applauded the actor for clearing the rumours and taking a stand. Others advised him to not get bothered by these reports. “Just ignore this nonsense news. Focus on your work,” read one comment.

The report, which was published on Friday, had a source close to the actor quoted as saying, “They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon.” The report added that Hrithik had already spent ₹100 crore on the two apartments spread over two floors, which are located near the Juhu-Versova link road.

Hrithik was last seen in the action film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. He is currently shooting for Fighter in Assam. Saba is also busy with work as she is gearing up for the release of the second season of her popular web series, Rocket Boys.

